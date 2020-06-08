821 ASI monuments to reopen for prayers today

Of the 821 monuments to be opened, 114 were in the North region, 155 in Central, 170 in West, 279 in South and 103 in East. (File Photo) Of the 821 monuments to be opened, 114 were in the North region, 155 in Central, 170 in West, 279 in South and 103 in East. (File Photo)

In line with the Centre’s direction to open all places of worship from June 8, the Ministry of Culture on Sunday announced that 821 monuments across the country at which people offer prayers will be opened to the public starting Monday.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said visitors will be allowed to pray at these centrally protected monuments that were shut in March as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Issuing directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the ministry on Sunday stated that these 821 monuments will be opened to the public. The order also asked the ASI to share the list with respective states and district authorities and follow any additional “containment and preventive measures”, as per the situation.

Of the 821 monuments to be opened, 114 were in the North region, 155 in Central, 170 in West, 279 in South and 103 in East.

However, Patel said the ministry will ensure that safety procedures announced by the Health and Home Ministries would continue to apply at these places. He also clarified that the remaining monuments of the ASI’s total 3,691 protected sites will continue to remain closed.

The 821 monuments include the Hidamba Temple in Manali, Baijnath Temple in Kangra, the gurdwara located inside the Bhatinda Fort in Punjab and several Buddhist monasteries in Leh. While the Taj Mahal will continue to remain shut, the Fatehpuri Masjid on the south-west corner of its entrance, the mosque on its premises and the Kali masjid near it will be opened.

