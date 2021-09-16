Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths

In Mumbai, since the beginning of the Ganpati festival on September 10, the daily testing numbers have declined to 30,000 and below.

Meanwhile, the WHO said there were about 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months. In recent weeks, there have been about 4.4 million new Covid-19 cases, PTI reported. In its weekly update released on Tuesday, the UN health agency said every region in the world saw a drop in Covid-19 cases compared to the previous week. Although the worldwide number of deaths decreased to about 62,000, with the sharpest decline in Southeast Asia, there was a 7 per cent increase in deaths in Africa, it added.

In Pune, one-third of slum dwellers received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported that 390 slums in the city, 1.3 lakh people have got one dose at least. Similar vaccination programme has started in slums of Sinhagad road and Yerwada, which comprises of more than one lakh people.