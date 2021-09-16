Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded 30,570 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. There was a dip in number of active cases, which was 3.42 lakh and the death toll due to Covid-19 inefection was 431. Kerala on the other hand reported 17,681 new cases and active cases coming down to 1.9 lakh. Death toll n Kerala was 108.
In a year impacted massively by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, overall crime numbers in the country increased by 28 per cent in 2020 over the non-pandemic year 2019, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, this increase has been largely attributed to crimes registered for Covid-19 violations as other crimes actually decreased in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the report, due to complete lockdown from March 25 and May 31 last year, cases registered under crimes against women, children and senior citizens, theft, burglary, robbery and dacoity declined.
The West Bengal government extended Covid-19 restrictions till September 20. This was announced on Wednesday and no new relaxation has been introduced. Movement of vehichles at night will be strictly restricted and local train services will remain suspended. Meanwhile, on Wednesday Mumbai recorded 514 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since mid-July in 2021.
There has been a small decline in the weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Pune district, according to a new report by the state Health Department. In the week of September 8 to 14, the Covid positivity rate was 5.82%, compared to the previous week when it was 6.33%. Pune district, however, still accounted for 22 per cent of the total number of cases in the state in the last 10 days, while Ahmednagar and Mumbai accounted for 20 and 11 per cent each respectively.
In Ahmednagar, the Covid positivity rate in the week of September 8-14 climbed to 5.52 % as against the previous week, September 1-7, when it was 5.35%. Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Sangli, Satara, Osmanabad, Palghar and Sindhudurg are among districts whose weekly Covid positivity rate is higher than the state average.