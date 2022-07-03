Coronavirus Live Updates: Ministry of health releases vaccine data, Over 8 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

Vaccination drive organised in a school in Puducherry on Saturday. (Source: Twitter, Ministry of health)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The ministry of health on Saturday released data on India’s cumulative vaccination coverage. According to the data, more than 8 lakh vaccine doses were administered on July 2, 2022.

The report stated: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.94 Crore (1,97,94,45,839) as on July 2. More than 8 lakh (8,84,921) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further.

The ministry on Saturday also conducted a vaccination drive for eligible school children in Puducherry under the #HarGharDastak 2.0 programme.

In the last 24 hours, India had reported 17,092 new Covid-19 cases. Delhi on Saturday reported 678 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 percent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department.