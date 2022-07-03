Coronavirus Live Updates: Ministry of health releases vaccine data, Over 8 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus Live Updates: The ministry of health on Saturday released data on India’s cumulative vaccination coverage. According to the data, more than 8 lakh vaccine doses were administered on July 2, 2022.
The report stated: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.94 Crore (1,97,94,45,839) as on July 2. More than 8 lakh (8,84,921) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further.
The ministry on Saturday also conducted a vaccination drive for eligible school children in Puducherry under the #HarGharDastak 2.0 programme.
In the last 24 hours, India had reported 17,092 new Covid-19 cases. Delhi on Saturday reported 678 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 percent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department.
Gujarat on Saturday reported 580 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,242, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.
The recovery count increased by 391 during the day to touch 12,18,817, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,478, he said.
Ahmedabad reported 236 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 106 cases, Vadodara 36 and Mehsana 29 cases, among other districts, he added. A government release said 11.15 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 39,438 Saturday.
On July 2, According to West Bengal health ministry, the state recorded 1,499 new positive cases. The total number of active cases as of Saturday was 20,32,663. As many as 483 patients were discharged.
The recovery rate in the state was 98.50 percent and three deaths were reported on Saturday with the case fertility rate of the state at 1.04 percent.
The state has been actively collecting samples for testing and on Saturday 10.036 samples were collected.
So far West Bengal has administered 46,731 vaccine doses.
After a push from the government to increase the coverage of precaution doses of the Covid vaccine, the numbers crossed the 2 lakh mark in two Delhi districts – West and New Delhi – which have been leading in the administration of the third dose in terms of numbers and proportion of population covered. West district has administered 2.19 lakh precaution doses so far, while New Delhi district has administered 2.08 lakh. Read more
Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,533 new coronavirus cases, including a returnee from Assam, pushing the caseload to 34,80,103 till date, the health department said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.
As many as 1,372 people were discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,28,758 leaving 13,319 active infections.
Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 1,059, Chengalpet 393, Tiruvallur 142, Coimbatore 117 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, recorded the least with one case, each.
The state capital leads among districts with 5,603 active infections and overall 7,63,525 coronavirus cases.
Hello! Welcome to today's Coronavirus live blog. Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to Covid-19 news across the world.