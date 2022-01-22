scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases, 9,550 lower than yesterday

Covid-19 Active Cases India Jan 22 LIVE Updates, Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Status, Omicron Corona Cases Today Updates: 😷 The Centre said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having recovered from Covid will be deferred by three months after recovery.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 22, 2022 9:43:25 am
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, 9,550 lower than yesterday. With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365. The total number of Omicron cases rose to 10,050.

The Centre Friday said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery. In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

Here are the top Covid updates: Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row. Meanwhile, a study by AIIMS has reported milder symptoms and lower mortality among adolescents as compared to adults during the first and the second wave of the pandemic.

Live Blog

Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases, 9,550 lower than yesterday; Covid vaccination, including boosters, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery

09:43 (IST)22 Jan 2022
Rise in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, but Chennai sees a downward trend

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 28,561 fresh infections as against 26,981 on Wednesday, 23,888 on Tuesday and 23,443 on Monday. Though the cases continued to increase overall across the state, there has been a dip in state capital Chennai.

Chennai recorded the highest number of cases for this month on January 16, where as many 8,987 people tested positive for the virus. The city recorded 4,531 on January 7 and continued to report higher cases in the upcoming days. However, in the past four days, the cases have been on the downside. Read more. 

09:31 (IST)22 Jan 2022
Covid vaccination, including precaution shots, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery: Govt

The Centre Friday said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness. (PTI)

09:31 (IST)22 Jan 2022
😷 Covid-19 numbers today: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases, 9,550 lower than yesterday

India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, 9,550 lower than yesterday.

  • With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365.
  • The total number of Omicron cases rose to 10,050.
  • Daily positivity rate at 17.22%

Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row.

 

Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row.

As far as the death toll is concerned, Delhi recorded 38 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, whereas Mumbai logged 12 fatalities. Delhi on Thursday had reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while Mumbai had reported 5,708 cases and 12 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that isolation facility would not be mandatory for international travellers arriving from at-risk countries from January 22. In a statement,  the ministry also said that they would still be required to undergo seven-day home quarantine. "If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol," it added.

In southern India, while Karnataka decided to withdraw weekend curfew, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that there will be a complete lockdown in the state on January 23 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

