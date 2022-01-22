Coronavirus Omicron India Live: India reports 3.37 lakh new cases, 9,550 lower than yesterday

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, 9,550 lower than yesterday. With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365. The total number of Omicron cases rose to 10,050.

The Centre Friday said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery. In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

Here are the top Covid updates: Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row. Meanwhile, a study by AIIMS has reported milder symptoms and lower mortality among adolescents as compared to adults during the first and the second wave of the pandemic.