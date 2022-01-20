Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: India reports over 3.17 lakh new Covid cases, 491 deaths

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News: India reported more than 3.17 lakh (3,17,532) new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday, marking a 12 per cent increase in fresh cases since Wednesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 19,24,051, while the recovery rate stands at 93.69 per cent.

The total tally of Omicron cases rose to 9,287 on Thursday, 3.63 per cent higher than yesterday. As many as 491 Covid patients succumbed to the deadly infection in a day.

Here are some major Covid updates: The Covid test positivity rate has surged to 37 per cent in Kerala, as the Omicron-fuelled third wave continues to surge across the coastal state. “Next three weeks would be critical for Kerala,” said state health minister Veena George. Meanwhile, Data show a sharp gender gap in vaccination, particularly in the country’s top metros. India has clocked over 158 crore vaccines – first, second and precaution doses taken together — until January 18, at a ratio of 954 women for every 1,000 men. In other news, a new study shows that an infection with the Omicron variant of the Covid virus may not generate broad immunity in unvaccinated individuals that can protect against other variants.