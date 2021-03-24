Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 47,262 new cases, 275 deaths; biggest spike in 2021

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 47,262 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The country reported 275 deaths on Tuesday, the highest this year. Maharashtra was off its peak, reporting 28,699 cases, but several other states continue to rise. Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh reported high numbers, apart from Maharashtra and Punjab. Maharashtra reported more than 100 deaths for the first time since December 16.
Today marks a year of India’s coronavirus lockdown. India went in for the strict lockdown when just about 525 positive cases had been detected. But the epidemic was already threatening to spread in an exponential manner. The number of cases had crossed 100 on March 15, 2020, and 1,000 on March 29.
With several states recording a resurgence of Covid-29 cases, the Union Cabinet Tuesday decided to further open up the vaccination, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a vaccine shot from April 1. The Centre has also updated the Co-WIN platform and communicated to states that unlike earlier, when the second dose of the vaccine would be scheduled for Day 29, beneficiaries will have the discretion to choose the date of the second dose within the extended interval of 4-8 weeks.
The second wave of coronavirus cases has also prompted authorities in Delhi and Mumbai to prohibit public celebration and gatherings on the occasion of Holi in Delhi and Mumbai. The Uttar Pradesh government, on the other hand, has issued a set of guidelines asking senior citizens and vulnerable groups to stay away from celebrations and said no processions or gatherings will be allowed without prior administrative permission.
Hello and welcome to our Covid LIVE blog. Follow this space for the latest updates on the pandemic, the nationwide vaccination drive and the recent surge in cases.