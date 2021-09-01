Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 41,965 new coronavirus cases, 460 deaths

Moradabad: Workers sanitise a classroom of a school ahead of its reopening for classes Ist to Vth, in Moradabad, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reported 41,956 new coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload has risen to 3.28 crore (3,28,10,845), while the death toll has increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,020). Active cases presently stand at 3.78 lakh (3,78,181).

The country on Tuesday administered 1.25 crore doses of vaccines against Covid-19, according to provisional data, setting the highest single-day tally since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. With this, India ended August by administering a record 18.12 crore doses, up from 13.45 crore in July.

India’s cumulative vaccination has now crossed 65 crore doses, as per official data. On Tuesday, India also crossed another mark — cumulative 50 crore first-dose coverage.

Meanwhile in the National Capital, schools reopened today for classes 9 to 12, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.