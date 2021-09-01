scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reports 41,965 new coronavirus cases, 460 deaths

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India’s cumulative vaccination has now crossed 65 crore doses, as per official data. On Tuesday, India also crossed another mark — cumulative 50 crore first-dose coverage.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 1, 2021 9:48:29 am
Moradabad: Workers sanitise a classroom of a school ahead of its reopening for classes Ist to Vth, in Moradabad, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India reported 41,956 new coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload has risen to 3.28 crore (3,28,10,845), while the death toll has increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,020). Active cases presently stand at 3.78 lakh (3,78,181).

The country on Tuesday administered 1.25 crore doses of vaccines against Covid-19, according to provisional data, setting the highest single-day tally since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. With this, India ended August by administering a record 18.12 crore doses, up from 13.45 crore in July.

India’s cumulative vaccination has now crossed 65 crore doses, as per official data. On Tuesday, India also crossed another mark — cumulative 50 crore first-dose coverage.

Meanwhile in the National Capital, schools reopened today for classes 9 to 12, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 1.25 cr jabs on last day of August

09:48 (IST)01 Sep 2021
India reports 41,965 new coronavirus cases, 460 deaths

India reported 41,956 new coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload has risen to 3.28 crore (3,28,10,845), while the death toll has increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,020). Active cases presently stand at 3.78 lakh (3,78,181).

09:44 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Schools reopen from classes 1-5 in UP

Schools have reopened for classes 1-5 in Uttar Pradesh today. Class rooms will function in adherence with strict coronavirus protocol. 

India covid numbers, India coronavirus, Covid-19 numbers India, India Covid caseload, India covid deaths, India oxygen shortage, Indian Express news A health worker administers a dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

In less than four days, India again administered 1 crore vaccinations in a day. As many as 1,08,83,963 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government announced that it has decided to do away with the weekend shutdown across the state from September. In view of the declining cases in the state, essential services like cab and food delivery aggregators will be allowed to operate during night curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am.  Commercial vehicles, including passenger buses and goods carrying trucks will also be allowed to ply, PTI reported.

Kerala on Tuesday reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths. Its test positivity rate stands at 18.86 per cent.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.