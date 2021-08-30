scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The number of active cases has risen to 3.76 lakh and the death toll has crossed 4.38 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 9:53:19 am
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deathsWith the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Jeevika Healthcare, a home-based vaccination scheme for bedridden patients has been launched in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 42,513 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,76,324 and the death toll has crossed 4,38,210. Kerala, which reported 29,836 new cases, now has over 2.13 lakh active cases. As many as 3,19,23,405 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 63.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, eighteen children from a children’s home in Mankhurd at Mumbai’s eastern suburbs tested positive for Covid-19. All the infected children have been shifted to a Covid care centre at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all of them are stable.

After two children from the centre showed Covid symptoms, an RT-PCR test was conducted at the Shatabdi hospital on August 25. The test results of the two children came positive on Wednesday and Thursday, following which a special screening for 102 resident kids was organized.

Live Blog

India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths; 18 children test Covid positive in Mankhurd children’s home in Mumbai. Follow this space for the latest updates

09:53 (IST)30 Aug 2021
India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 42,513 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,76,324 and the death toll has crossed 4,38,210. Kerala, which reported 29,836 new cases, now has over 2.13 lakh active cases. As many as 3,19,23,405 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 63.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths Covid-19 testing at a municipality-run hospital in Navi Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Fifty-four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 6,00,514, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin.

While Mohali and Patiala reported eight cases each, Bathinda reported six and Amritsar five, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 405 from 410 on Friday, the bulletin stated.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X