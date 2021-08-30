Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 42,513 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in last 24 hours

With the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Jeevika Healthcare, a home-based vaccination scheme for bedridden patients has been launched in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 42,513 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,76,324 and the death toll has crossed 4,38,210. Kerala, which reported 29,836 new cases, now has over 2.13 lakh active cases. As many as 3,19,23,405 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 63.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, eighteen children from a children’s home in Mankhurd at Mumbai’s eastern suburbs tested positive for Covid-19. All the infected children have been shifted to a Covid care centre at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all of them are stable.