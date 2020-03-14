Coronavirus LIVE updates: 2 deaths, 82 cases in India; Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: India on Friday recorded the second death due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “Death of a 68-year-old female from West Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of COVID-19), is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). She has also tested positive for COVID-19. She had history of contact with a positive case (her son who had travel history to Switzerland and Italy between 5th to 22rd February, 2020),” the health ministry said in a statement.
This comes a day after a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Tuesday, was confirmed to have tested positive. The man had returned from a month-long pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and fallen ill with underlying conditions of asthma and hypertension. With the number of coronavirus cases in the country touching 82, several state governments announced measures to enforce social distancing. Several states have announced a lockdown of public places, including educational institutes.
As the worldwide death toll surged past 5,000, the World Health Organisation on Friday officially declared Europe as the epicentre of the virus pandemic. More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, officially declared a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities.
Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Saturday, citing an official source at interior ministry. The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying. Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus cases.
The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the US Embassy here said, "US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward." "Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule," it said.
The Centre has decided to allow international road traffic only through 19 border checkposts out of 37, and continue the suspension of Indo-Bangladesh cross-border passenger trains and buses till April 15, or earlier, if so decided. However visa-free travel facility for Nepalese and Bhutanese nationals will continue. Nepal has reported one positive case so far. There are “airport-like screenings” at the land borders too. In a letter to chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said although the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, has been invoked, “we have to make it very clear that there is no epidemic of COVID 19 in the country.”
While new cases were reported from Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, 10 patients have been discharged so far. “Three patients in Kerala had earlier been discharged from hospital, and seven others have now also been discharged. As for the death in Karnataka, he was a 76-year-old man with comorbidities — asthma and hypertension. He had stayed abroad for over a month. The family took the patient to a private hospital against medical advice even as his test results were awaited. That is why we are repeatedly saying that our entire effort is to help us help you. We need cooperation from the community,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.
With the number of coronavirus cases in the country touching 82, several state governments announced measures to enforce social distancing. In Karnataka, which reported the first death, the state government announced a lockdown of malls, cinema halls, pubs and night clubs for a week, after which the “situation will be reviewed”. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also issued instructions to stop all “exhibitions, summer camps, sports events, marriage events, conferences and other events” for this period. In Maharashtra, cinema halls, swimming pools. gyms and auditoriums have been shut in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, while schools and colleges have been shut in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.
“The son had returned to India on 23.02.2020. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on 7th March, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted,” it said. The woman’s condition worsened on March 9, when she developed pneumonia and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. “She was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. She also tested positive for COVID-19. Her condition worsened and she was on ventilator support,” Dr Nutan Mundeja, director-general of health services, Delhi government, said. The health department has traced 14 contacts of the woman, and 813 contacts of her son.
