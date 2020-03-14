Coronavirus LIVE updates: 2 deaths, 82 cases in India; Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks

Office goers and visitors outside an office block at Barakhamba road are checked for fever through an Infrared thermometer by a security guard in New Delhi. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Office goers and visitors outside an office block at Barakhamba road are checked for fever through an Infrared thermometer by a security guard in New Delhi. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: India on Friday recorded the second death due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after a 68-year-old woman from West Delhi died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “Death of a 68-year-old female from West Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of COVID-19), is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). She has also tested positive for COVID-19. She had history of contact with a positive case (her son who had travel history to Switzerland and Italy between 5th to 22rd February, 2020),” the health ministry said in a statement.

This comes a day after a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Tuesday, was confirmed to have tested positive. The man had returned from a month-long pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and fallen ill with underlying conditions of asthma and hypertension. With the number of coronavirus cases in the country touching 82, several state governments announced measures to enforce social distancing. Several states have announced a lockdown of public places, including educational institutes.

As the worldwide death toll surged past 5,000, the World Health Organisation on Friday officially declared Europe as the epicentre of the virus pandemic. More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, officially declared a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities.