scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 25,404 new Covid-19 cases, rise in positive cases among children

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Kerala reported 15,058 cases with a dip in active cases taking it to 2.09 lakh. Haryana reported 121 deaths in a data reconciliation exercise.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 10:49:42 am
India has exceeded the landmark of administering 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus Live News Updates: India logged 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases and active cases came down to 3.62 lakh on Monday. There were 339 cases of people succumbing to the coronavirus infection on the same day. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 15,058 cases with a dip in active cases taking it to 2.09 lakh. Haryana reported 121 deaths in a data reconciliation exercise.

According to Empowered Group-1 (EG-1), there has been increase in number of children below 10 years testing positive for Covid-19 cases. Empowered Group-1 (EG-1) is formulating India’s Covid emergency strategy. Of the active cases in India, children comprised of 2.08 per cent of Covid-19 cases in March to 7.04 per cent in August, which is seven children in 100 testing positive.

India has exceeded the landmark of administering 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. According to the provisional data available on the Co-WIN portal, more than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination count is expected to rise after final reports for the day are compiled by late night, the ministry said.

Live Blog

India records 25,404 new covid-19 cases, 339 deaths on Monday; Kerala records 15,058 new Covid-19 cases; Dip in active Covid-19 cases in India. Follow this space for the latest Coronavirus updates. 

10:49 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Panchkula goes the extra mile, holds three-day camp to jab 20,000 people a day

After vaccinating100 per cent of its target population, the Panchkula administration on Monday launched a mega three-day vaccination drive. As many as 12,340 persons were vaccinated on the first day.

“While we had aimed for 20,000 persons on day one, we got the crowd we vaccinated. Issues like signal problems persist in a few areas, making the vaccination drive go slow due to connectivity issues. It remained a success otherwise,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer of Panchkula. Vaccinations were conducted at 64 government and five private centres Monday.

Panchkula is currently still stocked with over 53,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. It aims at inoculating over 40,000 people as part of the three-day drive. Read more

10:46 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Dip in active Covid-19 cases in India
India logged in 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases and active cases came down to 3.62 lakh on Monday. There were 339 cases of people succumbing to the coronavirus infection on the same day. 

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 15,058 cases with a dip in active cases taking it to 2.09 lakh. Haryana reported 121 deaths in a data reconciliation exercise.  (ENS)


 

 

Covid antigen test organised by an NGO for the street children of Hastings, Kolkata on September 06, 2021. (Express photo)

The Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly come out with guidelines for issuing “official document” in case of Covid-related deaths. As per these guidelines, submitted by the Centre to the Supreme Court in a case seeking compensation for Covid deaths, those cases that are diagnosed through an RT-PCR/ Molecular Test/ Rapid Antigen Test, or that have been clinically determined in a hospital or an in-patient facility by a physician while one is admitted there, will be recognised as Covid cases.

READ | Covid death or not: Prodded by Supreme Court, Centre issues rules

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported five more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 3,619, while 167 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,15,604 in the state, a health official said. Of the fresh deaths, three were reported from Kangra district and one each from Shimla and Mandi districts. The official said that 224 more patients have recovered from the infection. There are 1,620 active cases in the state, he added.

Tamil Nadu logged 1,639 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,32,231 and the toll to 35,146. Recoveries were lesser than new infections with 1,517 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,80,686, leaving 16,399 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Coimbatore topped in number of cases (224), followed by Chennai 170, Erode 151, Chengalpet 120 and Thanjavur 117.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.