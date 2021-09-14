Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 25,404 new Covid-19 cases, rise in positive cases among children

Coronavirus Live News Updates: India logged 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases and active cases came down to 3.62 lakh on Monday. There were 339 cases of people succumbing to the coronavirus infection on the same day. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 15,058 cases with a dip in active cases taking it to 2.09 lakh. Haryana reported 121 deaths in a data reconciliation exercise.
According to Empowered Group-1 (EG-1), there has been increase in number of children below 10 years testing positive for Covid-19 cases. Empowered Group-1 (EG-1) is formulating India’s Covid emergency strategy. Of the active cases in India, children comprised of 2.08 per cent of Covid-19 cases in March to 7.04 per cent in August, which is seven children in 100 testing positive.
India has exceeded the landmark of administering 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. According to the provisional data available on the Co-WIN portal, more than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination count is expected to rise after final reports for the day are compiled by late night, the ministry said.
After vaccinating100 per cent of its target population, the Panchkula administration on Monday launched a mega three-day vaccination drive. As many as 12,340 persons were vaccinated on the first day.
“While we had aimed for 20,000 persons on day one, we got the crowd we vaccinated. Issues like signal problems persist in a few areas, making the vaccination drive go slow due to connectivity issues. It remained a success otherwise,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer of Panchkula. Vaccinations were conducted at 64 government and five private centres Monday.
Panchkula is currently still stocked with over 53,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. It aims at inoculating over 40,000 people as part of the three-day drive. Read more
