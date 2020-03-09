Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case, number in India rise to 40

People wear masks to take simple precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection while visiting Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) People wear masks to take simple precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection while visiting Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 40 Monday after one of the two patients in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who had high fever, tested positive. “The final test report in case of one of the two is positive while another is awaited,” a senior health department official said. Both the patients had a travel history to Iran and South Korea and are kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, he added. With this, the UT today reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus.

On Sunday, five more infections were reported from Kerala. Health Minister K K Shailaja said that a family of three, which “did not report” for screening at the international airport in Kochi where they arrived on February 29 from Italy via Doha in Qatar, and two of their relatives have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the family claimed that they were not told about the preventive measure.

Italy is among the hardest-hit by the outbreak, after China, with 5,883 cases and 233 deaths. Kerala had previously reported three cases starting January 30 — all of them had returned from China’s Wuhan, which is at the centre of the outbreak, and were discharged after treatment.