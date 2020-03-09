Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case, number in India rise to 40

The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 40 Monday after one of the two patients in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who had high fever, tested positive. “The final test report in case of one of the two is positive while another is awaited,” a senior health department official said. Both the patients had a travel history to Iran and South Korea and are kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, he added. With this, the UT today reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus.
On Sunday, five more infections were reported from Kerala. Health Minister K K Shailaja said that a family of three, which “did not report” for screening at the international airport in Kochi where they arrived on February 29 from Italy via Doha in Qatar, and two of their relatives have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the family claimed that they were not told about the preventive measure.
Italy is among the hardest-hit by the outbreak, after China, with 5,883 cases and 233 deaths. Kerala had previously reported three cases starting January 30 — all of them had returned from China’s Wuhan, which is at the centre of the outbreak, and were discharged after treatment.
Highlights
In Kerala, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that a family of three, which “did not report” for screening at the international airport in Kochi where they arrived on February 29 from Italy via Doha in Qatar, and two of their relatives have tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister said that all the five have been placed under isolation since Friday evening and “their condition is stable”. The latest cases are from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district although local health workers said the family — a 55-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and their 25-year-old son — was based in Italy. Their infected relatives include a 65-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife, officials said.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities nationwide, AP reported. Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighbouring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt. The interior ministry announced the lockdown in Qatif, which has a large Shi'ite Muslim population, after Saudi Arabia confirmed the four latest cases. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.
Oil prices are plunging amid worries that an OPEC dispute will lead an economy weakened by COVID-19 to be awash in an oversupply of crude. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $8.77, or 19.3%, to $36.50, as of 7:23 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since early 2016. Benchmark US crude fell $8.11 to $33.17. The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for US oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.
In Ladakh, where two patients are already under quarantine, officials said that a man in his 70s, with a travel history to Iran, died Sunday — his blood samples have been sent for testing. A senior official in Leh told The Indian Express that the “death of the male on Sunday morning primarily doesn’t seem to have taken place due to coronavirus infection”. “The patient had multiple ailments and was hospitalised a few days ago. We have sent the samples for testing and the result is awaited,” said a health official.
The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 40 Monday after one of the two patients in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who had high fever, tested positive. “The final test report in case of one has been tested positive while another is still awaited,” a senior health department official said. Both the patients had a travel history to Iran and South Korea and are kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu, he added. With this, the UT has reported the first confirmed case of Coronavirus. Follow LIVE updates here.