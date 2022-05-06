Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 3,545 new Covid-19 cases; Active caseload at 19,688

Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded 3.545 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare’s latest update. The active caseload presently stands at 19,688.
Covid could have killed as many as 47.4 lakh people in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly due to infection or through its indirect impact, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday. The figure, disputed by India, is nearly ten times the country’s official Covid death toll of 4.81 lakh at the end of 2021.
Meanwhile, the number of infections in China’s financial hub of Shanghai has been on a “continuous downward trend” since April 22, the city’s vice major Wu Qing said on Friday. “Currently, our city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control,” he told a news conference, according to Reuters.
India's Covid case tally increased by 3,545 to reach 4,30,94,938 on Friday. The death toll rises to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities. The active caseload presently stands at 19,688.
The figure, disputed by India, is nearly ten times the country’s official Covid death toll of 4.81 lakh at the end of 2021. In its report on excess deaths due to Covid, WHO said that an estimated 1.5 crore people are likely to have succumbed to the direct or indirect impact of the disease globally during the first two years of the pandemic — instead of the 54 lakh that have been recorded officially by countries separately.
For India, the WHO said about 8.3 lakh deaths are estimated to have happened in 2020 itself. Read more.
While there is little doubt that India’s official Covid-19 death toll is an undercount, as is the case with probably most other countries, the “excess mortality” figures released by the World Health Organisation Thursday raise several questions.
The WHO’s estimate of 47.4 lakh Covid-related deaths in India in 2020 and 2021 flies in the face of overall death data, historical trends in death reporting, and Covid death compensation claims from states.
If, indeed, the WHO numbers are taken at face value, that would imply India missed 90 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in the first two years of the pandemic – and possibly millions of deaths were not even recorded. Read more.
