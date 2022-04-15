Coronavirus Live Updates: DDMA meet on April 20 as Delhi sees uptick in Covid-19 cases; Shanghai reports 3,200 new symptomatic coronavirus cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Delhi witnessing a slight uptick in coronavirus cases this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks, officials said on Thursday. Delhi reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Meanwhile, schools in the National Capital have been instructed to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for Covid-19. The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible.
China’s financial hub of Shanghai reported 19,872 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 3,200 new symptomatic cases on April 14, the local government said on Friday. The number of asymptomatic cases was down from 25,146 a day earlier, while the number of symptomatic cases rose from 2,573.
California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least the summer of 2023. Governor Gavin Newsom's administration announced the change on Thursday.
California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children.
That hasn't happened yet. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens. State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023. (AP)
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 19,872 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 3,200 new symptomatic cases on April 14, the local government said on Friday.The number of asymptomatic cases was down from 25,146 a day earlier, while the number of symptomatic cases rose from 2,573. (Reuters)
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live blog! Follow this space for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.