Coronavirus Live Updates: DDMA meet on April 20 as Delhi sees uptick in Covid-19 cases; Shanghai reports 3,200 new symptomatic coronavirus cases

Friday, April 15, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2022 8:49:54 am
Students leave with their parents after attending the Delhi Public School, in Noida, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (PTI)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Delhi witnessing a slight uptick in coronavirus cases this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks, officials said on Thursday. Delhi reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Meanwhile, schools in the National Capital have been instructed to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for Covid-19. The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible.

China’s financial hub of Shanghai reported 19,872 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 3,200 new symptomatic cases on April 14, the local government said on Friday. The number of asymptomatic cases was down from 25,146 a day earlier, while the number of symptomatic cases rose from 2,573.

08:49 (IST)15 Apr 2022
California delays coronavirus vaccine mandate for schools

California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least the summer of 2023. Governor Gavin Newsom's administration announced the change on Thursday.

California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children.

That hasn't happened yet. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens. State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023. (AP)

08:48 (IST)15 Apr 2022
Shanghai reports 3,200 new symptomatic coronavirus cases on April 14

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 19,872 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 3,200 new symptomatic cases on April 14, the local government said on Friday.The number of asymptomatic cases was down from 25,146 a day earlier, while the number of symptomatic cases rose from 2,573. (Reuters)

08:47 (IST)15 Apr 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live blog! Follow this space for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. 

Health workers taking samples for Covid-19 testing. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Explained: Why are Covid-19 vaccines administered into the upper arm?

Almost everyone vaccinated for Covid-19 over the last 16 months will remember that he or she received a quick prick in the upper arm. This is because most vaccines, including those for Covid-19, are most effective when administered through the intramuscular route into the upper arm muscle, known as the deltoid, experts say.

Why are vaccines generally administered into muscle?

There are several reasons, but the most important one is that the muscles have a rich blood supply network. This means whenever a vaccine carrying an antigen is injected into it, the muscle releases the antigen, which gets dispersed by the muscular vasculature, or the arrangement of blood vessels in the muscle. The antigen then gets picked up by a type of immune cells called dendritic cells, which function by showing antigens on their surface to other cells of the immune system. The dendritic cells carry the antigen through the lymphatic fluid to the lymph node.

“Through the course of research over the years, we have understood that the lymph nodes have T cells and B cells — the body’s primary protector cells. Once this antigen gets flagged and is given to the T cells and B cells, that is how we start developing an immune response against a particular virus, which in this case could be any of the new viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, or the previous viruses which we have been running vaccination programs for,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, director of critical care, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, and a member of the national Covid-19 task force.

