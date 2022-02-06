scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus Live Updates: Most fitness centres in Delhi to reopen from Monday, Haryana’s offices to function at full capacity

Coronavirus News Live: DDMA had announced the reopening of gyms, which comes as a sigh of relief for fitness centre owners who have been staging protests and urging the government to allow them to resume businesses.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 9:12:44 am
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test in Jammu. (PTI)

Coronavirus News Live: Most gym and spa owners in the national capital have said they will open their establishments from Monday ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are in place and sanitisation of the premises is conducted properly. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced the reopening of gyms, which comes as a sigh of relief for fitness centre owners who have been staging protests and urging the government to allow them to resume businesses which have registered a major slump due to successive coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The Haryana government further eased some Covid-19 restrictions in the state, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live: The Haryana government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls and cinema halls; Follow this space for latest updates

Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,50,837, while four deaths increased the toll to 16,658. It is the third consecutive day when new cases remained below 1,000, with Friday and Thursday seeing 846 and 827 infections respectively.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) requested Chief Justice of India N V Ramana that physical hearings in the apex court be reassumed to the pre-pandemic level as the Covid-19 situation is in control and stressed that 'open court hearing' is both the "convention and constitutional requirement".

In a letter addressed to the CJI, SCBA president Vikas Singh said the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below four percent and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms here with effect from February 7. The apex court is presently hearing matters virtually after the number of Covid-19 cases started rising in December last year due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.