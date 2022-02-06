Coronavirus Live Updates: Most fitness centres in Delhi to reopen from Monday, Haryana’s offices to function at full capacity

Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,50,837, while four deaths increased the toll to 16,658. It is the third consecutive day when new cases remained below 1,000, with Friday and Thursday seeing 846 and 827 infections respectively.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) requested Chief Justice of India N V Ramana that physical hearings in the apex court be reassumed to the pre-pandemic level as the Covid-19 situation is in control and stressed that 'open court hearing' is both the "convention and constitutional requirement".

In a letter addressed to the CJI, SCBA president Vikas Singh said the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below four percent and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms here with effect from February 7. The apex court is presently hearing matters virtually after the number of Covid-19 cases started rising in December last year due to the Omicron variant of the virus.