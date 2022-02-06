Coronavirus Live Updates: Most fitness centres in Delhi to reopen from Monday, Haryana’s offices to function at full capacity

Coronavirus News Live: Most gym and spa owners in the national capital have said they will open their establishments from Monday ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are in place and sanitisation of the premises is conducted properly. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced the reopening of gyms, which comes as a sigh of relief for fitness centre owners who have been staging protests and urging the government to allow them to resume businesses which have registered a major slump due to successive coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
The Haryana government further eased some Covid-19 restrictions in the state, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.