Coronavirus Live Updates: EC increases campaigning hours, allows padyatras as Covid-19 situation improves

Coronavirus News and Live Updates: Citing significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Election Commission further relaxed pandemic-induced restrictions on the Assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and increasing the number of hours campaigning can take place in a day.

According to the poll panel, election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm, following all Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols of state disaster management authorities. This will give candidates and parties four more hours to campaign in a day.

As of Saturday 8 am, India recorded 50,407 new Covid-19 cases and 804 related deaths, taking the toll to 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate also dropped to 3.48 per cent. There are currently 6,10,443 active cases, comprising only 1.43 per cent of the cumulative tally. With 1,36,962 people getting cured of the infection during the same time, the recovery rate currently stands at 97.37%.