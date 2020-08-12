Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 45,000 deaths but India’s fatality rate lower than 2%

Faces covered, women pass by statues of Lord Ganesha as the country gradually reopens to activity

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Even as the country currently ranks fifth in the total number of deaths (45,257) due to Covid-19, India’s health ministry on Tuesday reiterated that deaths as a proportion of known infected cases has been falling consistently. Though far greater number of deaths due to novel Coronavirus are happening these days, the deaths as a proportion of known infected cases has dropped below 2 per cent for the first time now. The country has been recording over 50,000 daily cases for a week, taking the tally up to 22,68,676 cases, the third-highest in the world after the US and Brazil.

Speaking to 10 states which are currently the worst affected by the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said containment, contact tracing, and surveillance are the “most effective weapons” in the battle against Covid-19. The Prime Minister urged the chief ministers to follow the mantra of testing and tracing all those who have come in contact with an infected individual within 72 hours.

Globally, over 20 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 7,38,063 who died. Amid race for an effective vaccine worldwide, President Vladimir Putin Tuesday announced that Russia has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 that works “quite effectively” and forms a “stable immunity”. However, the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute in collaboration with the country’s defence ministry, has led to scepticism regarding its safety and effectiveness since it is being approved for civilian use even before clinical trials are completed.