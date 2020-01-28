Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Three Indians isolated at RML hospital in Delhi; China toll rises to 106

The death toll in China due to coronavirus rose to 106 on Tuesday as the country continued to impose restrictions on travel to curb its spread. China’s national health commission said the number of confirmed cases now stood at 4,515, up from 2,835 a day before.
Three Indian men, who came from China Monday, have been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital Delhi. “They walked into the hospital on their own with symptoms of cold and cough which is similar to the coronavirus outbreak,” Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of the hospital, said.
Also, a Tardeo resident in Mumbai and a Pune resident are among five in Maharashtra who are in a quarantine ward on suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV). In Kerala, over 430 people, most of whom returned from Wuhan province, are under observation. Meanwhile, about 45 Indian medical students at Jianghan University School of Medicine in Wuhan, who are stranded in their hostels, have sought immediate help from Indian authorities.
Countries across the world are scrambling to detect and control the virus, as authorities try to evacuate their nationals from China. Health officials in the United States Tuesday said at least 110 people were being evaluated for possible infection in the country, the New York Times reported.
Fears over the virus led stocks to fall to the worst day since last October. On Tuesday, Asian shares slipped further; Japan’s Nikkei was 0.7 per cent down, Australian shares fell 1.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled 2.6 per cent. On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged 458 points or 1.10 per cent to 41,155.12. The broader Nifty ended 129.25 points, or 1.06 per cent. lower at 12,119.
Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly. Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei, is the epicentre of the outbreak. Wuhan is in virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb. Click here to know the countries’ evacuation plans, and how they are planning to manage the health risk from those who are returning.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan or a nearby airport to airlift Indians stranded following the outbreak of coronavirus. Vijayan wrote the situation in Wuhan has worsened, requesting the PM to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to provide necessary assistance to Indians stranded in Wuhan and Yichang. He also offered the assistance of medical teams in case Indians being evacuated require medical care.
A Kerala health department official said 148 persons were put under observation on Monday, taking the total figure to 436. “The number of people under observation can go up in the coming days if the return of Keralites from China continue. So far, no one has tested positive. We had sent six samples to the virology lab in Pune, but all of them tested negative. Tomorrow, we are sending a few more samples,’’ official said.
In India, patients have been isolated in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala, Kolkata and Punjab. As many as 436 people who have returned from China, mainly the Wuhan province, are under observation in Kerala for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus. Of them, five are in isolation wards and others have been quarantined at home.
More than 45 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world. Almost all involve Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan. Sri Lanka confirmed its first case Monday. Infections also have been confirmed in the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.
Before a mysterious respiratory illness emerged in the center of China, spreading with lethal effect through the world’s most populous nation, concerns about the health of the global economy had been easing, replaced by a measure of optimism. The United States and China had achieved a tenuous pause in a trade war that had damaged both sides. The specter of open hostilities between the United States and Iran had reverted to stalemate. Though Europe remained stagnant, Germany — the Continent’s largest economy — had escaped the threat of recession. Read More
