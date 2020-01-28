Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: Three Indians isolated at RML hospital in Delhi; China toll rises to 106

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Indian doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday. (AP) Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Indian doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday. (AP)

The death toll in China due to coronavirus rose to 106 on Tuesday as the country continued to impose restrictions on travel to curb its spread. China’s national health commission said the number of confirmed cases now stood at 4,515, up from 2,835 a day before.

Three Indian men, who came from China Monday, have been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital Delhi. “They walked into the hospital on their own with symptoms of cold and cough which is similar to the coronavirus outbreak,” Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of the hospital, said.

Also, a Tardeo resident in Mumbai and a Pune resident are among five in Maharashtra who are in a quarantine ward on suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV). In Kerala, over 430 people, most of whom returned from Wuhan province, are under observation. Meanwhile, about 45 Indian medical students at Jianghan University School of Medicine in Wuhan, who are stranded in their hostels, have sought immediate help from Indian authorities.

Countries across the world are scrambling to detect and control the virus, as authorities try to evacuate their nationals from China. Health officials in the United States Tuesday said at least 110 people were being evaluated for possible infection in the country, the New York Times reported.

Fears over the virus led stocks to fall to the worst day since last October. On Tuesday, Asian shares slipped further; Japan’s Nikkei was 0.7 per cent down, Australian shares fell 1.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled 2.6 per cent. On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged 458 points or 1.10 per cent to 41,155.12. The broader Nifty ended 129.25 points, or 1.06 per cent. lower at 12,119.