Let people go to work in limited way: Tamil Nadu industry, farm sectors

With Tamil Nadu confirming 98 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number in the state to 1,173, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an extension of the lockdown until April 30.

Health secretary Beela Rajesh said that of the 98 cases, seven patients are on ventilator support.

As part of the decision to extend the lockdown, the government said all card holders and migrant workers would be eligible for free ration. The government has also assured a second instalment of Rs 1,000 for unorganised workers, including construction labourers.

While the government’s position on the lockdown is in tune with that of most other states, farmers and small-time industrialists The Indian Express spoke to said the shutdown in the state should have been combined with measures to protect livelihoods.

“While the government has promised Rs 20 extra for a day’s work for NREGA workers, it won’t reach too many people as there is no work,” said P R Pandian, leader of the Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Association, one of the largest farm collectives.

While the government has been taking measures to ensure the supply of essentials, including vegetables and fruits, to major neighbourhoods in the state, experts say the horticulture sector needs more attention.

Manjai V Mohan, leader of the South India Tea Cultivators’ Association based in Nilgiris, said that while fruits and vegetables cultivated in March have been sold, “what about next month? Where are the workers? The government says that people shouldn’t step out of their homes. Unless you let farm workers reach their workplaces, you will not get anything to eat next month”.

Mohan said the tea industry has suffered an estimated Rs 200 crore in losses in the last 15 days. “Leaves had been plucked, processed in factories and were ready for auction when the lockdown was declared. Now tea export has been stopped too. Unless the state procures and sells tea products through PDS shops and allows our workers to work in whatever restricted way in the estates, there is going to be a huge crisis,” he said.

M Suresh Babu, who teaches economics at IIT-Madras, said any extension of lockdown should address harvesting and post-harvesting issues.

Proposing an arrangement of letting farm and industries work “on alternate days with restricted number of people”, he said, “The government can come out a plan like, say, a team works for nine days, with three such groups in a farm or factory taking turns to work.”

Saying the government must pay attention to smaller towns, Babu said, “The government has taken several measures to ensure supplies reach big cities like Coimbatore and Chennai. Rural parts also have a way of sustaining themselves. It’s the smaller towns like Dindigul and Namakkal that need a helping hand.” He added that Namakkal’s poultry industry can be given a boost if the government distributes eggs through PDS.

Theni, one of the prominent hubs for banana cultivation, has been hit too.

“Over four lakh hectares of banana cultivation is going through a crisis. After all, it is a perishable commodity,” said L Abbas, a banana farmer in Theni.

The fisheries sector also faces a huge crisis with operations at major harbours such as Kasimedu in Chennai coming to a halt.

While Tamil Nadu has allowed meat shops to stay open, though with restrictions, meat prices have skyrocketed due to limited supply from neighbouring states.

“We used to get meat from Andhra. Due to the lockdown, trucks are stuck and prices have gone up,” said R Anbu Devan, a meat merchant in Chennai.

Representatives of two prominent automobile players, with factories in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, said they have approached the government for permission to open factories for three days a week.

“Unless we are able to reopen all ancillary units and factories in a phased manner, a comeback may be difficult after a month-long gap,” said one of the sources.

