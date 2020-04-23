Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Month into lockdown, India records 20,000 cases; govt adopts ‘zero tolerance’ for attacks on healthworkers

COVID-19 Tracker | Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the tally is now 20,471 cases, a jump of over 10,000 cases in eight days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2020 1:34:58 am
Railway coolies stand in queue maintaining social distancing at Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad as they are being offered free ration kits by railway officials (Express photo Javed Raja)

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: A month into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 20,000 Wednesday, including 3959 recoveries and 652 deaths.

On Thursday, the country completes thirty days since the initial lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The lockdown was later extended till May 3, although some relaxations were allowed for after April 20. With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the tally is now 20,471 cases. Despite the large number of cases being added in the last few days, the spread of the disease in India has slowed down considerably as a result of the lockdown. India took eight days to travel from 10,000 cases to 20,000 cases. Follow Indian Express COVID-19 tracker for latest updates

Adopting “zero tolerance” for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government has proposed making such offences non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with all Chief Ministers via video conference on April 27 to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has warned that remittances sent home by migrants from low- and middle-income countries are expected to drop around 20 percent this year amid the global economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. Over 2.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, and 1,82,004 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. US currently tops the number of fatalities at 45,950, followed by Spain (21,717), Italy (25,085), and France (21,373). (Read the top COVID-19 news from India)

COVID-19 Tracker | Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: On Thursday, the country completes thirty days since the initial lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Follow LIVE updates

01:34 (IST)23 Apr 2020
Stephen Hawking's family gives his ventilator to UK hospital

The family of acclaimed physicist Stephen Hawking has donated his ventilator to a hospital that had treated him in Cambridge, the English university city where he lived and worked, to help care for COVID-19 patients.

The scientist died in March 2018 at age 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe. He was diagnosed with a rare early-onset form of motor neurone disease at the age of 21.

"Professor Stephen Hawking's family has donated his ventilator to Royal Papworth Hospital as we care for increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients," the hospital said on Wednesday. (Reuters)

The ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, will cover all healthcare personnel (Express Photo)

AMID INCIDENTS of violence against healthcare personnel deployed in fighting COVID-19, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to make such attacks a non-bailable offence, with a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decision, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, will cover all healthcare personnel, including ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers at the community level. The amendments will also apply to harassment by landlords and neighbours.

According to the proposed amendments, if the injuries inflicted are not grievous, the jail term may range from three months to five years, and the fine will be Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Lack of virus testing stokes fears in world’s refugee camps

There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the coronavirus.

Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh (File/REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

While the relative isolation of many camps may have slowed the virus’ spread, none is hermetically sealed. Without testing, the virus can spread unchecked until people start showing symptoms. If it does, there will be few if any intensive care beds or ventilators. There might not even be gloves or masks.

Explained: Can Covid-19 spread from the faeces of an infected person?

If someone going outdoors during the lockdown needs to use a public toilet, or if someone shares a toilet at home with someone who might have contracted COVID-19, is there a risk of being infected through the faeces of the infected person? The short answer: it is possible in theory, but very unlikely to happen.

The primary route remains droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing

Emerging information on the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19 disease, suggests that the virus can be present in some cases. But as the Health Ministry notes in its FAQs, spread of the novel coronavirus through the faecal route is not the main feature of the outbreak. The primary route remains droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing. Spread through this route is far more common than spread through touching infected objects and then touching one’s face, mouth or nose.

Don't miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

How coronavirus attacks, step by step

Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

Can coronavirus damage your brain?

