Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Month into lockdown, India records 20,000 cases; govt adopts ‘zero tolerance’ for attacks on healthworkers

Railway coolies stand in queue maintaining social distancing at Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad as they are being offered free ration kits by railway officials (Express photo Javed Raja) Railway coolies stand in queue maintaining social distancing at Kalupur Railway station in Ahmedabad as they are being offered free ration kits by railway officials (Express photo Javed Raja)

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: A month into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 20,000 Wednesday, including 3959 recoveries and 652 deaths.

On Thursday, the country completes thirty days since the initial lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The lockdown was later extended till May 3, although some relaxations were allowed for after April 20. With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the tally is now 20,471 cases. Despite the large number of cases being added in the last few days, the spread of the disease in India has slowed down considerably as a result of the lockdown. India took eight days to travel from 10,000 cases to 20,000 cases. Follow Indian Express COVID-19 tracker for latest updates

Adopting “zero tolerance” for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government has proposed making such offences non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with all Chief Ministers via video conference on April 27 to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has warned that remittances sent home by migrants from low- and middle-income countries are expected to drop around 20 percent this year amid the global economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. Over 2.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, and 1,82,004 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. US currently tops the number of fatalities at 45,950, followed by Spain (21,717), Italy (25,085), and France (21,373). (Read the top COVID-19 news from India)