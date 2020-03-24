Coronavirus: Deadline for filing ITR for FY19 extended to June 30, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File)

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the last date for filing income tax return for 2018-2019 has been extended to June 30, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Tuesday. For delayed payments, the interest rate has also been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent, she added.

Giving details of the extension of dates to help citizen cope with the lockdown, she said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31. Also, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.

No penalty for late GST filing for companies with less than Rs 5 cr turnover

The finance minister also gave relaxation to companies with less than Rs 5 crore turnover who file late GST returns. In the announcement, Sitharaman said that for companies with less than Rs 5 crore turnover, no interest, penalty and late fee to be charged on late GST return filing.

