Kerala govt’s decision to reopen restaurants, allow travel dilution of Centre’s rules: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday shot a letter to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over its decision to ease lockdown curbs in Kerala, saying lifting of certain restrictions amounted to dilution of the Centre’s guidelines.

Earlier, sources in the ministry had said some elements of Kerala’s guidelines — including the way the state wants to organise containment zones and hotspots, and give relaxations to certain service sectors, and use private and public transport — could be seen as a dilution of the Centre’s guidelines and emerge as a point of dispute.

In the letter to the Kerala government today, the Centre said the decision to reopen restaurants and book shops is in clear violation of the lockdown measures issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

In non-hotspot areas, the state guidelines allow services of domestic helps, opening of barber shops (non-AC and without cosmetic and beauty therapies), dine-in restaurants (till 7 pm), and local workshops, repair shops for electrical/electronic gadgets and machines. None of these found any mention in national guidelines. In fact, dine-in restaurants and domestic helps are understood to be prohibited.

The letter added that the government has also failed to abide by the regulations by allowing bus travel in towns, pillion rider on two wheelers and two passengers in the back seat of a car.

Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Contrary to the Centre’s guidelines that all public transport, barring those engaged in carrying healthcare workers or essential services, would be prohibited, Kerala has banned only “inter-district and inter-state” public transport. This would mean plying of public transport within a district (not falling in the Red Zone of COVID containment) would be permitted.

In fact, the guidelines have gone on to specify that “bus travel for short distance within a city or town may be permitted subject to strict discipline”, which includes no standing passengers, mandatory wearing of masks, availability of hand sanitisers, not more than 60 km of travel, and social distancing inside the bus.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, however, said permitting bus travel does not mean throwing it open for use to the general public. “If we have to allow some commercial establishments and government offices to work, as per the Centre’s stipulation that 33 per cent of office staff can work, we will need some transport as all of them may not have private vehicles to reach their offices. In such situations, the heads of establishments can hire buses to transport their workers/staff. A clarification will be given.’’

The state guidelines further relax national guidelines by allowing two passengers besides the driver in a four-wheeler. They also allow a pillion rider on a bike if he is a family member of the driver. The Centre’s guidelines allow only one passenger besides the driver in a car and only the driver on bikes.

Coronavirus health workers on duty on Sunday. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Jose said the two-wheeler relaxation is only for family members. “It’s not meant for strangers. We have made a minor change considering circumstances in which a husband may have to drop a wife off at a place of work or office,” he said.

