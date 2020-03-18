Coronavirus: CM Pinarayi Vijayan appeals for peace after foreign tourists face public ire

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

With the number of Covid-19 cases shooting up in Kerala, foreign tourists are at the receiving end in the state. In the last two days, incidents of tourists being denied food, accommodation and even forced to alight from public buses following protests by locals have been reported from across the state. So far, 18,000 people in the state are under observation and the total number of confirmed cases stands at 27.

In a bid to pacify the anger, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the situation being faced by foreign tourists would dent the state’s image. “Nobody should take the law into their hands under the pretext of preventive measures. The foreign tourists… had bitter experiences… Tourists had to wander for two days without food. A Russian family with children was denied accommodation… This is a shameful act… Stringent action would be taken against such persons,” he said.

On Monday evening, a French couple, who boarded a bus from Mananthavady in Wayanad to Kannur, had to face the wrath of a mob. Passengers alerted the Health Department as well as the police about the “presence of foreigners”. When the bus reached Kannur, it was taken to a police station, where health workers arrived after an hour. The couple was allowed to leave for their resort only after a doctor in the district hospital certified that they did not show any symptoms of Covid-19.

Kannur District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary Biju Raghavan said passengers in the bus raised an alarm. “At present, seven tourists are in isolation in various resorts. We have asked resorts not to shut the door on foreigners. If any tourist is found stranded, we have made ready 20 rooms in various resorts in the district,’’ he said.

About 340 km away, in Kottayam, two French tourists were forced to get off from a bus on their way to Kochi on Monday. The duo arrived in Kerala on February 17 and were planning to return to their homeland. Although they did not show any symptoms in the medical check-up, the Health Department has put them under observation at the government hospital in Pala, where four other foreigners are under observation.

In Idukki district’s Munnar hill station, where a British citizen was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 15, a young couple from the UK was denied accommodation and food by the locals. They were later spotted by police and admitted to hospital.

Confirming the couple had been in Kerala for last one-and-a-half months, Inspector Sibichan Joseph of the district police said, “After the Covid-19 scare spread, they were denied food and accommodation. We were alerted about the incident. We gave them food at our canteen. We took them for test and they did not have any symptoms of Covid-19. On Tuesday, they returned to the UK from Kochi,’’ he said.

