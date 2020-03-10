Back from Italy with parents, 3-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Across the state, the number of persons in isolation rose to 1,116 on Monday. (File Photo) Across the state, the number of persons in isolation rose to 1,116 on Monday. (File Photo)

A three-year-old boy, who returned to Kerala from Italy with his parents, on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to six. Three other patients had been discharged last month.

The fresh bout began on Sunday when five people, three of them from Italy and two of their close relatives, tested positive in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Across the state, the number of persons in isolation rose to 1,116 on Monday.

The baby and his parents had arrived from Italy on March 7. His fever was detected during universal screening at the Cochin Airport. “The baby is stable now and we are awaiting the test results of the parents, who have also been isolated,” said an official.

Health Minister K K Shailja, who held a review meeting, told reporters that preventive steps have been intensified. “Chances of the parents of the positive cases reported in Pathanamthitta emerging as positive are very high. If the couple, aged 91 and 88, become positive it would turn very risky. We are giving them the best treatment,” she said.

The Health Minister also said that the three people who returned from Italy on February 29 had not reported themselves at the health department. “Screening of passengers from Italy and other nations began on March 1. But they could have reported later at the primary health centre,” she said.

Those returning from other countries and failing to report themselves would be booked, she warned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.