Karnataka allows export-oriented units to open at 50% capacity

In a minor change to the lockdown in Karnataka, the state government has now decided to allow 100 per cent export-oriented units in the state to begin functioning from Thursday with 50 per cent of staff. The move is likely to benefit the garments industry in the state which employs six to seven lakh people.

Industries employing more than 1,000 people are now required to carry out random, bi-weekly Covid-19 tests on at least 10 per cent of the total staff.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated that the lockdown, which has been in place since May 10, could be extended beyond June 7 with many districts not being in a safe zone in terms of infections and deaths. He held multiple discussions with expert groups and ministers to take a decision on the lockdown after June 7, and said further consultations will be held on June 5.

An early easing of the lockdown seems unlikely with numbers across most of the state not in line with parameters prescribed by a state technical advisory committee in a report given to the government on May 31.