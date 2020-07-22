India Coronavirus Updates, 22 July: Work from home for IT companies till Dec, Kerala govt revises discharge policy

Health workers in a mobile Covid testing van take swab samples for rapid testing in New Ashok Nagar, New Delhi, on Tuesday. Health workers in a mobile Covid testing van take swab samples for rapid testing in New Ashok Nagar, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 11,92,915 on Wednesday after 37,724 fresh cases were recorded within a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease within the same period, latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated India was second after the United States in testing samples for Covid-19. “We’re going to be over 50 million tests,” Trump said at a news conference Tuesday, adding that the “second country is India with 12 million (tests)”. According to a tally released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, India had conducted nearly 15 million tests.

Govt extends work from home norms for IT companies till Dec 31

The Centre has extended norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The norms were to expire on July 31. ‘DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to Covid-19,’ the Department of Telecommunications tweeted.

According to news agency PTI, around 85 per cent of the IT workforce is currently working from home. Very few people, wo are in charge of critical functions are going to offices.

Mumbai covid situation ‘in control’: BMC official

The pandemic situation “is in control” in Mumbai with the number of positive cases daily being reported below 1,500, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said.

At least 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being conducted daily and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told news agency PTI. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 coronavirus cases since the last many days. “The situation is in control,” Kakani said.

Kerala govt revises discharge policy for Covid patients

Revising its discharge policy for Covid patients, the Kerala government has said that asymptomatic patients will undergo the antigens test 10 days after the results prove positive. If negative, the patients will be discharged. Hitherto, patients were allowed to leave only after 14 days.

Opposition ‘trying to sabotage’ govt’s Covid-19 mitigation methods: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Opposition parties of ‘trying to sabotage’ the state government’s virus mitigation methods and said they always challenged the health system.

“Till July 19, the state government has readied at least 20,404 beds in 187 Covid first-line treatment centres (FLTC). The government has appointed 305 doctors, 572 nurses, 62 pharmacistsand 27 lab technicians. We plan to set up 742 FLTCs by July 23 raising the number of beds to 69,215,” Vijayan told reporters on Tuesday.

Pune ZP uses ‘quarantine’ threat to check domestic violence

A 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Pune district complained to a women’s safety and vigilance committee about domestic abuse, following which her husband fled the house fearing that he may be quarantined, news agency PTI reported.

Following the lockdown in March this year, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) had set up a number of women’s safety and vigilance committees to monitor incidents of domestic violence. As per the zilla parishad orders, men found guilty in such cases will be kept under institutional quarantine.

However, despite the orders, no one was quarantined, Pune Zilla Parishad’s deputy chief executive officer Dattatraya Munde told the news agency, adding that these committees have been helping in checking incidents of domestic violence. “More than the punishment, the aim is to put fear of law in the minds of men. The intention is not to break families,” he said.

New academic session in Goa likely from September

The Goa education department is likely to start the new academic session from September this year, state education director Santosh Amonkar has said.

The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to pandemic. The state education department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

“But that doesnt seem to be happening now looking at the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. We are expecting that at least by September we should be able to start the schools,” Amonkar told the news agency.

“Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes like standard XII would start first,” he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social distancing and abide by the guidelines.

