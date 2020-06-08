J&K: Markets to open in orange zones

An order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam stated that Lakhanpur area on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, which acts as an entry point to the UT from Punjab, will be a “Red/Containment Zone, with 500 metre buffer”. (File Photo) An order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam stated that Lakhanpur area on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, which acts as an entry point to the UT from Punjab, will be a “Red/Containment Zone, with 500 metre buffer”. (File Photo)

All places of worship will remain closed for pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, with the administration on Sunday categorising the entire Union Territory — barring Doda and Kishtwar districts — as red and orange zones.

All the districts in Kashmir, except Ganderbal and Bandipora, have been categorized as red zones. In Jammu, all the districts have been marked as orange zones, barring Ramban, which is in the red category.

An order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam stated that Lakhanpur area on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, which acts as an entry point to the UT from Punjab, will be a “Red/Containment Zone, with 500 metre buffer”.

This followed a rise in the number of Covid cases over the past few days, sources said. J&K on Saturday registered 409 fresh cases and three deaths.

All shops in market areas and complexes will be permitted to open in orange zones. In red districts, only shops selling essentials will open, while private offices will operate with only 33 per cent attendance with passes for the staff prescribed.

There shall be no inter-province or inter-state/UT movement except for obtaining permissions or in permitted public transport.

