Coronavirus: J&K issues restrictions across Valley

A Srinagar Muncipal Corporation employee fumigates houseboats and shikaras on the banks of Dal lake. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

As the first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Kashmir valley on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday imposed restrictions in several parts.

In Srinagar, movement of public transport was prohibited with barricades set up at several points. Shops and establishments in the city’s centre — Lal Chowk — remained closed and the entry of commercial vehicles into Srinagar was banned.

“Restriction imposed in #Srinagar city for containment of any likely spread of #Coronavirus. Medical teams are following SOP. There will be initial problems for a day or so. Adm will ensure effective services & supplies. Pl stay at home. Contact District Control Room for any help,” Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Chaudhary tweeted later in the day.

The patient had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Sources in the health department told The Indian Express that at least 20 people who came in contact with the positive case had been quarantined.

The administration said the restrictions on traffic movement and business operations will be restricted till further notice.

An order issued by the Regional Transport Office, Kashmir, barred the operation of bus/ mini bus services, cabs and other passenger vehicles in Srinagar.

