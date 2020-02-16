Two more Indians on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

A total of five Indian nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus on board the Japanese cruise ship. (AP Photo) A total of five Indian nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus on board the Japanese cruise ship. (AP Photo)

Two more Indians on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian embassy in Tokyo confirmed on Sunday.

This is in addition to three Indian nationals who tested positive over the last few days, the embassy said, adding that the total number of infected people on the cruise ship has risen to 355.

“Both have been sent to medical facilities for further treatment and quarantine. Health conditions of all Indian nationals currently being treated for COVID-19 are stable and improving. Embassy is coordinating with Japanese government and ship management company for health, safety and welfare of on-board Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in an official statement on Twitter.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and six passengers, are among the 3,711 people on the cruise ship which arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.

“Over the last 2 days, 137 new cases on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVID?19, including two Indian nationals, taken to onshore medical facilities for treatment. Three other Indian crew members, receiving treatment are responding well, with no fever or pain,” the Indian Embassy in Japan tweeted.

The Embassy said it was making efforts for early de-boarding of all the Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period. It added that it was in discussions with the Japanese government and the management of the ship company for the disembarkation of the Indians.

Meanwhile, the Embassy had also sent an email to all the Indian nationals aboard the ship assuring them of all the help and assistance. They are also requested to follow the Japanese government’s health and quarantine protocols.

A bus arrives at the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for A bus arrives at the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus , at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The ship was quarantined after one passenger, who had disembarked at Hong Kong on January 25, was found to be infected with coronavirus on February 1. Taking into account the maximum incubation period of 14 days for the coronavirus, the Japanese government quarantined the cruise ship at Yokohama for two weeks.

On Thursday, the Japanese government had announced that passengers aged 80 or older will be given the option to disembark the ship if they test negative for the virus.

A passenger wearing a mask stands on the desk of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel’s passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A passenger wearing a mask stands on the desk of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel’s passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Meanwhile, the death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to 1,665, while the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500, health officials said Sunday.

