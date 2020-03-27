Coronavirus: Jammu launches drive to find people hiding travel history

Health workers spray disinfects as a precaution against COVID-19 in Jammu (File/AP Photo/Channi Anand) Health workers spray disinfects as a precaution against COVID-19 in Jammu (File/AP Photo/Channi Anand)

As part of the drive to locate people who have hidden their travel history, the UT Police along with the civil administration have identified 1,200 people in different places who either have international travel history or have come in contact with such persons.

Disclosing this, UT’s Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said about 300 police personnel who were outside the Union Territory for training purposes have been put under quarantine, “No one is being spared as this is the only preventive measure in our hands to check each and every one,’’ he said, adding people must understand that one infected person can be harmful for the whole community.

Referring to the death of a man caused by COVID-19 in Srinagar, the UT Police chief said that people have to understand the magnitude of the problem and follow the protocol strictly. He said that helplines at different levels have been established by the police department where people are helping in identifying doubtful persons with any kind of suspicious travel history. Nearly 400 anonymous calls were received by these helplines, which helped police and civil administration in identifying those hiding their travel history, he added.

Meanwhile, to ensure lockdown, police registered 329 FIRs against violators and seized 600 vehicles/shops for non-compliance of the orders issued by authorities during the last three days. Some people were also arrested and they were later released after detailed briefing about the threat posed by the virus, he said, adding that 30 FIRs were registered across UT on Friday. Of them, he said 26 FIRs were registered in Kashmir.

