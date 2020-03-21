Jamia students temporarily call off anti-CAA stir amid coronavirus outbreak

JCC distributes face mask and sanitisers to all the protesters was done with a briefing of COVID19. (Source: Twitter/JCC) JCC distributes face mask and sanitisers to all the protesters was done with a briefing of COVID19. (Source: Twitter/JCC)

In view of the growing scare of coronavirus across the country, students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday suspended their sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the university gate number 7.

“With a heavy heart but with great hope in our hearts, we temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hours sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protestors to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and other from this fatal illness,” a statement from Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said on the 100th day of the sit-in.

With a heavy heart but great hope in our hearts, we temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hrs sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protestors to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness: @Jamia_JCC pic.twitter.com/bLdsBVbP2B — Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) March 21, 2020

It also appealed the Centre to “immediately” suspend the exercise of National Population Register.

The JCC, comprising JMI students and alumni, was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.

The varsity put forth a list of demands including, the release of all political prisoners immediately, withdrawing the Foreigners (Tribunal) Amendment Order, 2019, withdrawing all instructions for construction of detention camps and release of all people in those camps after testing them for COVID-19.

“Our fight against the CAA, NRC and the NPR remains uncompromising,” JCC said.

In order to combat the coronavirus spread, the JCC also asked the Centre to undertake adequate monetary and policy measures, adding that doctors need proper medical infrastructure such as safety gear and testing kits more than appreciation and heroism.

“In 1947, when our campus was burnt during riots, it did not stop the students and teachers of our university from working relentlessly in refugee camps all over India. The university could be fixed later, but humanity must be fixed first,” JCC said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd