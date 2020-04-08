Jalandhar civil hospital

The civil hospital at present has eight COVID-19 patients and nearly 28 persons in the quarantine facility. (Representational Photo) The civil hospital at present has eight COVID-19 patients and nearly 28 persons in the quarantine facility. (Representational Photo)

WHILE THE Jalandhar administration has converted the entire 350-bedded civil hospital into a COVID-19 isolation ward and quarantine facility, the hospital’s nurses and class IV staff protested outside the office of the medical superintendent Wednesday, saying they were using plastic bags to wrap their hands in while attending to patients as they had not been provided proper safety equipment.

They said they decided to protest after their requests for safety gear over the past four days fell on deaf ears.

The civil hospital at present has eight COVID-19 patients and nearly 28 persons in the quarantine facility.

The nurses and class IV staff alleged that only three PPEs are being provided daily to them, of which one is given to a doctor, one to a nurse and one to a class IV employee even though there are around a dozen staff on duty round the clock.

“We don’t have PPEs, gloves and masks even though we have to check on patients daily. Our class IV are wearing polythene bags which they bring from their home so as to protect them while going to the patients,” said Jeevan Kanta, a nurse, adding, “Our class IV staff who have to sanitize and clean the floors are taking a huge risk while moving in these wards without proper safety gear. If we get infected, how will the doctors and other patients and our families be safe?” she asked.

A class IV employee said that the government is stressing on langars and other supplies, but the most important supplies of PPE, mask, and gloves are missing in one of the biggest hospitals of the state.

They said that they have raised the matter with the medical superintendent, civil surgeon and district administration but none of them had paid heed to their requirements.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mandeep Kaur said, “We are looking into the matter. The hospital has sufficient material, there is some misunderstanding.”

Later in the day, the nurses were called for a meeting by senior health officials to discuss the matter

