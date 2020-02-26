Coronavirus infection: Indian passengers onboard Japanese cruise airlifted from Tokyo

The Central government sent the Air India flight to Indian crew and passengers onboard the Diamond cruise. The Central government sent the Air India flight to Indian crew and passengers onboard the Diamond cruise.

After a 21-day ordeal onboard the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, its Indian crew members and passengers have emplaned an Air India flight to return home, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on the cruise ship which docked the Japanese coast on February 3. The Indian Embassy had earlier sent an email to all the Indian nationals aboard the ship assuring them of help and assistance. It was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked in Tokyo last month was found to be the carrier of the infection.

The Embassy had said, “All Indian nationals, amongst others, onboard Diamond Princess will be tested for COVID-19 by Japanese authorities, after all passengers disembarked yesterday (Friday).”

Around 12 Indians onboard the vessel were infected with coronavirus, which originated in China. On February 5, the Japanese Health Ministry confirmed 10 cases of the coronavirus on the ship, following which the passengers were quarantined for 14 days.

Last week, Japan declared that 443 people had satisfied the terms of a two-week quarantine and let them walk free.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC) atleast 2,715 people worldwide have died due to the virus and over 78,000 others are infected, mainly in China.

