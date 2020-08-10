Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu infected, admitted to state-run hospital

Many from outside Delhi getting tested here: Satyendra Jain on case uptick

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday attributed the recent uptick in Covid cases in Delhi to people from neighbouring states getting tested in the capital, which he said was also behind bed occupancy at hospitals remaining over 3,000.

On Sunday, the Delhi health bulletin logged 1,300 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,729. The city recorded 1,225 recoveries from the infection, which claimed 13 more lives, taking the toll to 4,111.

“We have observed that bed occupancy has remained static for some time now. At one point, about 100 beds were getting vacant daily. Upon analysing, we found that out of all the patients admitted to the hospitals on Saturday, 97 were from other states and 224 from Delhi. This has been the trend and that is why hospital occupancy is not reducing,” Jain said. READ MORE