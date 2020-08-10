Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu infected, admitted to state-run hospital

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India & World News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu admitted himself to a state-run hospital after contracting Covid-19 Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army gifted 10 ventilators to the Nepali Army to help them fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed 75 lives in the Himalayan nation. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ventilators to Nepal Army chief Purna Chnadra Thapa during an event at Nepali Army Headquarters, the Indian mission said in a statement.
With 64,399 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 21,53,011. Of these, 6,28,747 are active cases, while 14,80,885 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 861 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 43,379. For eleven straight days now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 50,000. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported.
Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday attributed the recent uptick in Covid cases in Delhi to people from neighbouring states getting tested in the capital, which he said was also behind bed occupancy at hospitals remaining over 3,000.
On Sunday, the Delhi health bulletin logged 1,300 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,729. The city recorded 1,225 recoveries from the infection, which claimed 13 more lives, taking the toll to 4,111.
“We have observed that bed occupancy has remained static for some time now. At one point, about 100 beds were getting vacant daily. Upon analysing, we found that out of all the patients admitted to the hospitals on Saturday, 97 were from other states and 224 from Delhi. This has been the trend and that is why hospital occupancy is not reducing,” Jain said. READ MORE