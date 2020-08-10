scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 09, 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu infected, admitted to state-run hospital

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India & World News Live Updates: With 64,399 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 21,53,011. Of these, 6,28,747 are active cases, while 14,80,885 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 4:11:27 am
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India & World News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu admitted himself to a state-run hospital after contracting Covid-19 Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army  gifted 10 ventilators to the Nepali Army to help them fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed 75 lives in the Himalayan nation. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ventilators to Nepal Army chief Purna Chnadra Thapa during an event at Nepali Army Headquarters, the Indian mission said in a statement.

With 64,399 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total caseload in India has now risen to 21,53,011. Of these, 6,28,747 are active cases, while 14,80,885 patients have already been discharged, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. As many as 861 deaths were reported, taking the casualties to 43,379. For eleven straight days now, Covid-19 cases have in India have risen by over 50,000. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported.

Live Blog

Follow this space for Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates

04:11 (IST)10 Aug 2020
Many from outside Delhi getting tested here: Satyendra Jain on case uptick

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday attributed the recent uptick in Covid cases in Delhi to people from neighbouring states getting tested in the capital, which he said was also behind bed occupancy at hospitals remaining over 3,000.

On Sunday, the Delhi health bulletin logged 1,300 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,729. The city recorded 1,225 recoveries from the infection, which claimed 13 more lives, taking the toll to 4,111.

“We have observed that bed occupancy has remained static for some time now. At one point, about 100 beds were getting vacant daily. Upon analysing, we found that out of all the patients admitted to the hospitals on Saturday, 97 were from other states and 224 from Delhi. This has been the trend and that is why hospital occupancy is not reducing,” Jain said. READ MORE

COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving. Speaking at the inauguration of health facility in Ambedkar Nagar, he said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it. Delhi's Covid-19 case count stood at 1,44,127 on Saturday, according to government data.

Manoj Tiwari claims Amit Shah is now negative, deletes tweet' MHA says no test yet

Minutes after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Amit Shah has tested negative for coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the Home Minister is yet to undergo a test. The Delhi BJP leader has now deleted his tweet.

Brazil’s death toll tops 100,000, Covid-19 peak still away

The number of people succumbed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil surpassed 1 lakh-mark on Saturday, with 905 deaths and 49,970 cases in the last 24 hours. Despite the rising numbers and having over 3 million cases, the country continues to reopen its public places despite warning from experts that the pandemic is yet to peak. While it took three months for the toll to reach 50,000, it just took 50 days to kill the next 50,000.

