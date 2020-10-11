Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries in India surpass 60 lakh, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Health Ministry Sunday said that the number of recoveries in India have crossed the 60-lakh mark. The top five states with maximum caseload (61 per cent active cases) are contributing more than half (54.3 per cent) of the total recoveries, it further said.
India’s coronavirus caseload crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries reached 60,77,977, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
A total of 74,383 infections were reported on Sunday, taking the country’s caseload to 70,53,807, while the death toll touched 1,08,334, with 918 deaths in a day.
There are 8,67,496 active cases of coronavirus in the country, comprising 12.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India is the second worst-hit country in terms of total coronavirus cases, after the United States, while it is third in spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to John Hopkins University data.
The Gujarat government is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali, PTI quoted a senior official as saying.
State education department secretary Vinod Rao said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools. "We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation," Rao said on Saturday.
He said the education department has been in touch with representatives of parents and school associations over the issue.
The state government had earlier decided against reopening schools from September 21 as per the Centre's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that allowed students to visit schools to take guidance from teachers with parents' permission.