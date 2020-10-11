Coronavirus Live Updates: Recoveries in India surpass 60 lakh, says Health Ministry

People wearing protective face masks stand in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 at the Nizamuddin Railway Station, in New Delhi, October 08, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Health Ministry Sunday said that the number of recoveries in India have crossed the 60-lakh mark. The top five states with maximum caseload (61 per cent active cases) are contributing more than half (54.3 per cent) of the total recoveries, it further said.

India’s coronavirus caseload crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries reached 60,77,977, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 74,383 infections were reported on Sunday, taking the country’s caseload to 70,53,807, while the death toll touched 1,08,334, with 918 deaths in a day.

There are 8,67,496 active cases of coronavirus in the country, comprising 12.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India is the second worst-hit country in terms of total coronavirus cases, after the United States, while it is third in spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to John Hopkins University data.