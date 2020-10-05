Coronavirus Live Updates: With 74,442 new cases, tally in India crosses 66-lakh mark; Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters

A man drives past a wall painting spreading the message of not spitting in public places. As part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra government has decided to enforce action against all those found spitting in public. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 74,442 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the 66 lakh-mark. As many as 903 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,02,685. Of the 66,23,816 cases, 9,34,427 are active, while 55,86,704 patients have been discharged. Only the United States, where over 2.12 lakh people have died and Brazil, where about 1.45 lakh have succumbed, are ahead of India. Globally, over 35 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.

The Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore of the country’s population by July next year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. He added that the government is preparing a format for the states to submit by October-end their list of priority population group to receive the vaccine. He said that priority would be given to health workers engaged in COVID-19 management in getting the vaccine.

In other news, covid infected US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside. The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.