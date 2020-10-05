Coronavirus Live Updates: With 74,442 new cases, tally in India crosses 66-lakh mark; Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters
A man drives past a wall painting spreading the message of not spitting in public places. As part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra government has decided to enforce action against all those found spitting in public. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 74,442 new cases, the coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the 66 lakh-mark. As many as 903 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1,02,685. Of the 66,23,816 cases, 9,34,427 are active, while 55,86,704 patients have been discharged. Only the United States, where over 2.12 lakh people have died and Brazil, where about 1.45 lakh have succumbed, are ahead of India. Globally, over 35 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.
The Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore of the country’s population by July next year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. He added that the government is preparing a format for the states to submit by October-end their list of priority population group to receive the vaccine. He said that priority would be given to health workers engaged in COVID-19 management in getting the vaccine.
In other news, covid infected US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside. The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.
Prabhu Shisharnappa Banshette, 37, offers rides to citizens, including Covid-19 patients, wearing a PPE kit in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)
President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, said he has started to "feel much better" and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support. “I came here. Wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a video message from the military hospital in a suburb of Washington on Saturday. However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the president is "not yet out of the woods".
Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of India’s deaths, having recorded almost 38,000 fatalities so far. It also has a very high CFR of 2.67 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have recorded more than 9,000 deaths each – but their CFRs are in line with the national average, around 1.5 per cent. Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each. Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and even Andhra Pradesh seem to be doing relatively well in preventing deaths. These states have among the lowest CFRs among states with 1 lakh cases or more.
Deaths per million population are still less in India – nearly half the world average. Only about 72 deaths per million population have occurred in the country so far; globally this number is 131. This has led to questions about the authenticity of India’s death numbers. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, in an effort to defend his own government’s record in minimising loss of lives, suggested that India was under-reporting deaths. Many scientists and health experts do, in fact, believe that deaths in India might be somewhat under-reported, but no one is quite sure to what extent.
Meanwhile, with no in-house production of liquified oxygen in Madhya Pradesh, much of its medical and industrial needs are met from neighbouring states, primarily Maharashtra. However, in early September, Maharashtra — itself dealing with rising Covid cases —directed its producers to restrict supplies outside the state. Since then, hospitals in Jabalpur and Indore, among other districts in Madhya Pradesh, have been hit.
While the Central government on September 18 urged states not to put any restrictions on movement of oxygen, supply remains affected. MP’s 11 ASUs manufacture oxygen on a much smaller scale and mostly to meet the needs of local steel industries.
THE ALLAHABAD High Court has ordered that criminal cases against members of the Tablighi Jamaat registered in different districts of Uttar Pradesh be heard by three Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJM) of Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut. In an order passed by a division bench comprising Justices Shashi Kant Gupta and Shamim Ahmed, the court observed that all the cases against the Jamaat members be heard and decided by the three CJM courts within eight weeks.
The court directed that cases pending in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow Zones be transferred to the Lucknow CJM. Cases pending in Agra and Meerut zones should be transferred to CJM, Meerut. Cases pending in Bareilly Zone be transferred to CJM, Bareilly, it said.
President Donald Trump’s doctors offered rosy assessments of his condition Sunday, but the few medical details they disclosed — including his fluctuating oxygen levels and a decision to begin treatment with a steroid drug — suggested to many infectious disease experts that he is suffering a more severe case of COVID-19 than the physicians acknowledged.
In photos and videos released by the White House, there is hardly any sign that Trump is sick. But at a news conference at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump’s doctors said his oxygen levels had dropped to a level that can indicate that a patient’s lungs are compromised. The symptom is seen in many patients with severe COVID-19.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for COVID-19 on Sunday in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to a press pool report.
Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also had tested negative in two tests on Friday, the day Trump disclosed his coronavirus infection. The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden’s recent testing, according to the pool report.