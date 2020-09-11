Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 95,000 cases in 24 hours for another day, tally above 4.5 million

At a Covid centre in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With yet another surge of over 95,000 cases in 24 days, the Covid-19 tally in India went pass the 4.5 million mark while the number of fatalities stood at 76,271 on Friday, as per latest data released by the Ministry of Health Affairs. As many as 70,000 recoveries were also registered within the same time period.

On Thursday, the Centre reiterated that all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen tests (RAT) must mandatorily take an RT-PCR retest for Covid. It also directed all states to set up two teams each, at the level of the district and the state, to monitor and ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out.

Meanwhile, the India trials of the vaccine, being carried out by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, have been halted. Serum had, on Wednesday, claimed that the India trials would remain unaffected by AstraZeneca’s decision. However, it was issued a show-cause notice by the officer of the Drug Controller General of India, and on Thursday, Serum said it was putting a hold on India trials.

Globally, over 28 million have been affected while over 908,257 have succumbed to the virus so far. The United States continued to remain the worst-affected, followed by India and Brazil.