Friday, September 11, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 95,000 cases in 24 hours for another day, tally above 4.5 million

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Globally, over 28 million have been affected while over 908,257 have succumbed to the virus so far. The United States continued to remain the worst-affected, followed by India and Brazil. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2020 10:23:30 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With yet another surge of over 95,000 cases in 24 days, the Covid-19 tally in India went pass the 4.5 million mark while the number of fatalities stood at 76,271 on Friday, as per latest data released by the Ministry of Health Affairs. As many as 70,000 recoveries were also registered within the same time period.

On Thursday, the Centre reiterated that all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen tests (RAT) must mandatorily take an RT-PCR retest for Covid. It also directed all states to set up two teams each, at the level of the district and the state, to monitor and ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out.

Meanwhile, the India trials of the vaccine, being carried out by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, have been halted. Serum had, on Wednesday, claimed that the India trials would remain unaffected by AstraZeneca’s decision. However, it was issued a show-cause notice by the officer of the Drug Controller General of India, and on Thursday, Serum said it was putting a hold on India trials.

Globally, over 28 million have been affected while over 908,257 have succumbed to the virus so far. The United States continued to remain the worst-affected, followed by India and Brazil.

Over 95,000 Covid cases in 24 hours for yet another day; overall tally above 4.5 million; over 76,000 fatalities. Get latest updates here.

10:23 (IST)11 Sep 2020
India had estimated 6.4 million Covid cases by early May: National serosurvey

At least 0.73 per cent adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 amounting to a total of 6.4 million infections by early May, the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, indicated. Also, seropositivity was the highest in the age group of 18-45 years (43.3 per cent), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 per cent) and it was the lowest among those aged above 60 (17.2 per cent). "The findings of our survey indicated that the overall seroprevalence in India was low, with less than one per cent of the adult population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by mid-May 2020. The low prevalence observed in most districts indicates that India is in early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection," the report said.

10:06 (IST)11 Sep 2020
UP govt capes hospital charges for Covid patients

The UP government on Thursday fixed the cost of treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals and also reduced the price of RT-PCR and TrueNat tests to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 earlier. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that charging more than the decided amount will be considered violation of Epidemic Disease Act. As per a letter issued by Prasad to all the DMs and the CMOs, the rate for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen at NABH accredited hospitals in Tier-A cities will not be more than Rs 10,000 per day, while non-accredited hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 8,000 per day. Similarly, for ICU without ventilator care, the NABH accredited hospitals can charge Rs 15,000 and non-accredited can charge Rs 13,000. At NABH hospitals, the maximum charge for ICU with ventilator care will Rs 18,000 per day and the same would be Rs 15,000 for non-accredited hospitals. All the charges would include the PPE cost, the government said.

09:42 (IST)11 Sep 2020
CM Yediyurappa focuses on bringing down Covid death rate in Karnataka

Concerned over the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed district administrations to work towards bringing down the death rate related to the pandemic. “District administrations should ensure special attention is paid to bring down the death rate while taking precautions of not getting infected,” he said, adding that the government was taking all measures to contain the pandemic.

09:35 (IST)11 Sep 2020
Centre tells states: Do RT-PCR to catch false negatives after rapid antigen test

Reiterating that all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen tests (RAT) must mandatorily take an RT-PCR retest for Covid, the Centre on Thursday directed all states to set up two teams each, at the level of the district and the state, to monitor and ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out. Symptomatic negative cases are those where the patient has symptoms of Covid, but tests negative. Since rapid antigen tests are known to have high degre of false negatives, the ICMR had mandated that symptomatic negative cases must get a retest through RT-PCR. Government sources, part of the team monitoring the pandemic, said the decision came after they found that a “few big states” are now reporting a significantly high percentage of symptomatic negatives not being retested through RT-PCR, thereby spreading the infection among the general population.

09:34 (IST)11 Sep 2020
From bottom of the pile, Jharkhand rises up Covid testing charts

Once the bottom-ranked state in terms of testing, Jharkhand has significantly scaled up the rate of the procedure—from 8,837 tests per million in August 2 to 33,125 now. Now, the state is eighth from the bottom in tests per million—ahead of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. As on September 9, the number of samples tested for Covid-19 stood at 12.69 lakh compared to 4.48 lakh people who were tested as on August 15 for Covid-19. The state has 55,926 positive cases with 15,431 active ones. As many 39,362 people have recovered and discharged while 503 have died.

09:32 (IST)11 Sep 2020
Covid-19 tally in India rises to 4,562,414


With yet another surge of over 95,000 cases in 24 days, the Covid-19 tally in India went pass the 4.5 million mark while the number of fatalities stood at 76,271 on Friday. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

While an independent group of experts began investigating the severe illness in a participant that led to a halt on clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organisation said there was nothing to be discouraged about, since these kinds of incidents routinely happen during trials.

Meanwhile, the India trials of the vaccine, being carried out by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, have also been halted. Serum had, on Wednesday, claimed that the India trials would remain unaffected by AstraZeneca’s decision. However, it was issued a show-cause notice by the officer of the Drug Controller General of India, and on Thursday, Serum said it was putting a hold on India trials. Till now, 100 participants have been given the vaccine in India where combined phase-2 and phase-3 trials were approved last month. About 1,600 participants were planned to be enrolled for the complete trial.

In Geneva, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the AstraZeneca pause was not a setback, and nothing to be discouraged about. She said the incident just demonstrated that the process of vaccine development was not always a “fast and straight road”.

“I think this is good… perhaps a wake-up call or lesson for everyone to recognise that there are ups and downs in research, there are ups and downs in clinical development, and that we have to be prepared for those,” Swaminathan said.

“We need not be discouraged. Such things happen,” she said.

