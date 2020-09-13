Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 94,732 new cases, tally crosses 47 lakh-mark; AstraZeneca trial resumes in UK

A healthcare staff collects swab samples at Ramrajya Nagar BRTS bus shelter in Ahmedabad

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 47 lakh-mark with 94,732 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,114 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 78,586. Of the 47,54,357 infections, 9,73,175 are active cases, while 37,02,596 patients have been discharged.

The clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which had to be halted last week, will resume in the United Kingdom, the two partners said in separate statements. In India, the trials are being conducted by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. As of now, it is not clear when the India trials would resume. It is a decision that the Indian drug regulator would have to make.

The deaths in the United States increased by 1,215 on Friday, making it the deadliest day since Aug. 26, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global toll moved closer to 1 million, while there are nearly 29 million cases. France, Europe’s latest hot spot, reported the most cases since ending a national lockdown four months ago. Canada reported no Covid-related deaths for the first time in six months.