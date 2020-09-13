scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records 94,732 new cases, tally crosses 47 lakh-mark; AstraZeneca trial resumes in UK

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2020 10:29:48 am
A healthcare staff collects swab samples at Ramrajya Nagar BRTS bus shelter in Ahmedabad

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 47 lakh-mark with 94,732 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,114 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 78,586. Of the 47,54,357 infections, 9,73,175 are active cases, while 37,02,596 patients have been discharged.

The clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which had to be halted last week, will resume in the United Kingdom, the two partners said in separate statements. In India, the trials are being conducted by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. As of now, it is not clear when the India trials would resume. It is a decision that the Indian drug regulator would have to make.

The deaths in the United States increased by 1,215 on Friday, making it the deadliest day since Aug. 26, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global toll moved closer to 1 million, while there are nearly 29 million cases. France, Europe’s latest hot spot, reported the most cases since ending a national lockdown four months ago. Canada reported no Covid-related deaths for the first time in six months.

Live Blog

10:29 (IST)13 Sep 2020
New research: US study links contracting Covid-19 to dining out

The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 11 features an investigation of adults aged 18 years and above who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 at an outpatient testing or healthcare centre in the US from July 1 to July 29. The study found that adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 were twice likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those with negative SARS-CoV-2 results. The results highlight the differences in community and close contact exposures between adults who tested positive for COVID-19 and those who tested negative, and has implications for risk factors that may need to be considered as countries across the world are resuming activities.

“Exposures and activities where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, including going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking, might be important risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the investigation mentions.

In the investigation, participants with and without COVID-19 reported largely similar community exposures, with the exception of those who engaged in on-site eating. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)
10:03 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi AIIMS again

Weeks after he was discharged, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness late on Saturday.

After testing negative for novel coronavirus on August 14, the minister was earlier hospitalised due to “fatigue and body aches”. According to a statement issued by the premier hospital then, Shah was hospitalised for post-Covid-19 care. “He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” the statement added. Prior to that, on August 2, the 55-year-old was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for the treatment of coronavirus. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease
09:45 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Over 47 lakh cases in India

09:20 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Dabbawalas urge Maha govt to permit them local train travel

Mumbai's dabbawalas or lunch-box carriers have urged the Maharashtra government to permit them to travel in local trains, which are currently running in a restricted manner in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Saturday. Access to local trains will enable dabbawalas to resume their business with full capacity, said Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

At present, only people employed in essential services are allowed to travel in suburban trains. "Dabbawalas are also part of essential services are they deliver food to Mumbaikars. And since most officers are now functioning with reduced capacity, people have been asking us to deliver their meals," Talekar said.

Health workers collect swab samples in Narkeldanga Main Road Kolkata

A study on the first national sero surveillance to estimate the prevalence of the novel coronavirus, conducted in May, shows that as many as 8.56 lakh cases were present in the 233 districts deemed ‘zero-caseload’ at the time — confirming the under-detection of cases in the country. While an independent group of experts began investigating the severe illness in a participant that led to a halt on clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organisation said there was nothing to be discouraged about, since these kinds of incidents routinely happen during trials.

Meanwhile, the India trials of the vaccine, being carried out by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, have also been halted. Serum had, on Wednesday, claimed that the India trials would remain unaffected by AstraZeneca’s decision. However, it was issued a show-cause notice by the officer of the Drug Controller General of India, and on Thursday, Serum said it was putting a hold on India trials. Till now, 100 participants have been given the vaccine in India where combined phase-2 and phase-3 trials were approved last month. About 1,600 participants were planned to be enrolled for the complete trial.

In Geneva, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the AstraZeneca pause was not a setback, and nothing to be discouraged about. She said the incident just demonstrated that the process of vaccine development was not always a “fast and straight road”.

 

 

