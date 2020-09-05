Coronavirus India Updates, September 5: ICMR allows ‘testing on demand’; Kejriwal says Delhi situation under control

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test at a mobile testing centre in Hyderabad (AP)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in the span of 24 hours ending 9 am Saturday. Recoveries surged to 31,07,223, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India’s total cases rose to 40,23,179, while the death toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data showed. There are 8,46,395 active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload.

Here are the top developments in the country:

ICMR issues advisory allowing ‘testing on demand’

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing “testing on demand” for individuals, but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on demand for “all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry”.

The ‘Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India’ (version VI), issued on Friday, said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the Covid-19 situation in the national capital was under control, attributing the recent spike in cases to increased testing. Kejriwal pointed out that the death rate in the city was below the national average. He said data since August 15 showed that one in 100 corona patients have died in the city’s hospitals.

“There is absolutely no need to worry. I have analysed the data over the last few days, spoken to experts, and can say with full responsibility that the situation in Delhi is well under control,” Kejriwal said while addressing a webcast. The Chief Minister said the rise in positive cases was solely due to increased testing, from around 20,000 per day to nearly 40,000 daily. On September 4, there were 36,219 tests conducted in Delhi.

Arunachal Pradesh’s caseload rises to 4,775

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 4,775 on Saturday, with 201 more people including 33 security personnel testing positive for the virus. Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine, reported news agency PTI.

Of the 201 fresh cases, 56 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 42 from West Siang, 17 from Papumpare, 16 from West Kameng, 13 from Tawang, 10 from Upper Subansiri, 9 cases each from Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr L Jampa said.

Telangana finance minister tests positive

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was “fine”. In a tweet, the minister said, “On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done.”

Odisha serosurvey shows 5.15% of Bhubaneswar residents developed antibodies

Around 5.15 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infection, according to a serological survey. The Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar collected around 1,320 samples during the two-day community serological study in the Odisha capital city on August 28 and 29.

The serological survey by the RMRC of the ICMR found that 5.15 per cent of the people of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19, an official said.

Lucknow Metro to ensure highest standards of health, hygiene: UPMRC MD

Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation — 6 am to 10 pm — when services resume on September 7.

“Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of commuters and it is the safest way to travel,” UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav said.

