Coronavirus India Updates, September 4: No more tokens for Delhi Metro; Bengal’s Covid discharge rate now over 84%

People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s coronavirus infection tally rose beyond 39 lakh (39,36,747) on Friday with 83,341 fresh cases reported in a span of 24 hours ending 9 am. With 1,096 deaths, the toll in the country stood at 68,472. The number of recoveries crossed the 30-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 77.15 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country registered over 80,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. There are 8,31,124 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 21.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US and Brazil in terms of cases and deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Here are the top developments in the country:

Covid discharge rate inches past 84% in West Bengal

The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.02 per cent on Thursday after 3,335 more patients recovered from the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said. A total of 1,44,248 people have recovered so far in the state, it added.

West Bengal reported 2,984 new cases, pushing the tally to 1,71,681, the bulletin said, adding, the number of active cases stood at 24,039. with 55 fatalities, the coronavirus death toll climbed to 3,394 on Thursday. Forty-six people have died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus wades through a water logged street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus wades through a water logged street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

No more tokens when Delhi Metro resumes operations

Tokens will not be accepted in the Delhi Metro when its services resume after a gap of over five months on September 7, state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Thursday. He said Civil Defence volunteers and personnel from the enforcement wing of the transport department would be deployed at the stations to help in crowd management and ensure proper social distancing by passengers.

“Tokens will not be allowed in Metro trains in Delhi to ensure protection against COVID-19 infection. Also, all the stations, except those in containment zones, will be open but depending on crowd, only some gates may open,” he told news agency PTI.

A man sanitises a Ganesha idol ahead of celebrations for Ganesh Chathurthi (Reuters) A man sanitises a Ganesha idol ahead of celebrations for Ganesh Chathurthi (Reuters)

Over 2,700 Mumbaikars fined for not wearing masks

Over 2,700 people have been fined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last five months for stepping out in public without wearing masks. As per the Union government’s guidelines following the viral outbreak, the civic body made masks mandatory in public places on April 9.

The civic body has collected a total of Rs 27.48 lakh in fines from 2,798 citizens between April 9 and August 31 and at least 9,954 citizens were issued warnings.

A man with a mask runs his tea stall in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) A man with a mask runs his tea stall in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Rajasthan govt fixes treatment cost at private hospitals

The Rajasthan government on Thursday fixed rates for coronavirus treatment at private hospitals, keeping the charges at Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,900 a day. The decision has come amid reports that private hospitals were charging exorbitant fee for the treatment.

According to a notification issued by the state Medical and Health Department, the cost of treatment in hospitals not certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has been kept at Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000 per day. In the NABL-accredited hospitals, the charges has been fixed at Rs 5,500 to Rs 9,900 a day.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Noida govt hospital claims over one lakh RT-PCR tests

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday claimed that it has performed over one lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the maximum by any facility in Uttar Pradesh. The state-run hospital has so far admitted around 1,300 COVID-19 patients and more than 1,100 of them have been discharged after recovery, GIMS Director Dr Brig Rakesh Gupta said.

One more Maharashtra minister tests positive

Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar, a Congress leader, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, his party said on Friday. He is the sixth minister in the MVA government to test positive for the infection. Other ministers have recovered from the illness.

Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 test in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Kedar (59) is the cabinet minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and youth welfare and sports. “He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening after his COVID-19 test came positive,” Atul Londhe, state Congress spokesperson, told PTI.

Arunachal Pradesh reports record spike of 214 new cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 214 people, including 80 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The new cases have taken the state’s tally to 4,574, the official said. The state had registered its previous highest single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 cases on August 31.

The northeastern state now has 1,399 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,167 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 2,340 people have been cured of the disease since August 1, while 2,971 people, including 1,116 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection during this period, an official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd