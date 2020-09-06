Coronavirus India Updates, September 06: Central teams to assist Punjab, Chandigarh in reducing mortality rate

People provide their details before giving samples for a COVID-19 test at a Mohalla clinic in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Updates: India has for the first time recorded over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to over 41 lakh. While the death toll stood at 70,626, with at least 1,065 deaths in the last 24 hours. Over 31, 80,865 people have recovered from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, accounting for 20.96 per cent of the total caseload.

Central teams to assist Punjab and Chandigarh

The Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy central teams in Punjab and Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of Covid-19 patients in order to reduce the mortality rate, PTI reported.

Punjab has a total of 61,527 coronavirus cases, with as many as 15,870 active cases. The state has recorded 1,808 deaths so far. Chandigarh, meanwhile, has 2,140 active cases, with its cumulative case tally at 5,502.

“The high-level teams will assist the state and UT in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID patients with the aim to reduce mortality and save lives,” the ministry said.

The two-member teams will consist of a community medicine expert from PGIMER Chandigarh and an epidemiologist from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The teams shall be stationed in Punjab and Chandigarh for 10 days to provide extended guidance in managing the infection.

Pune jumbo hospital to get extra medical staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy additional doctors and nurses at a newly created Covid-19 jumbo facility after complaints of manpower shortage, a senior civic official said, PTI reported.

“To address the issue of manpower shortage at the 800-bed dedicated facility, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to provide an additional 50 doctors and 120 paramedics,” Pune’s additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said in a statement.

Authorities conducted a review of the medical facility on Saturday. Two cardiac ambulances have been made available. All medical treatment, including, Remdesivir injections, at the facility will be free of cost, the official further said.

Health Department team collecting samples of the employees of Jhilmil Dhaba on GT Karnal Road after Covid-19 cases were found in nearby dhabas. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Health Department team collecting samples of the employees of Jhilmil Dhaba on GT Karnal Road after Covid-19 cases were found in nearby dhabas. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Rajasthan Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000

Rajasthan reported eight deaths due to coronavirus, and 726 new infections on Saturday, PTI quoted an official report as saying.

The cumulative case tally in the state rose to 90,089, with at least 1,139 deaths. As many as 15,577 cases are active at present.

Jaipur reported 133 new cases, the highest in the state. Ajmer recorded 45 cases, Bikaner reported 51 new infections, Jhalawar had 44, Kota reported 11 new cases, while Alwar had 33.

Puducherry reports 478 new cases

A total of 478 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Sunday, with at least 16 deaths, PTI quoted the government as saying.

The overall coronavirus cases in the union territory touched 17,032, out of which 11,632 have been recovered while 5,086 remain in treatment. The death toll stands at 314.

The fatality rate is 1.84 per cent while the recovery rate is 68.29 per cent.

Work from home hits productivity, say Mumbaikars

Corporate employees in Mumbai say space crunch in apartments and lack of robust internet connectivity has hampered their work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI.

Though some say saving on travel time is an advantage, many others complained of lack of a professional environment and privacy at home.

Majority of houses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are one bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) apartments, measuring 325 to 425 square feet.

Telangana reports over 2,500 cases

Telangana reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday, the state government said, PTI reported.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the maximum number of cases at 325, followed by 197 in Rangareddy, 185 in Medhal Malkajgiri and 158 in Nalgonda districts.

The active cases in the state stood at 32,553, while recoveries touched 1,07,530.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.71 per cent at the national level.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.