Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 21: Recovery rate crosses 80% mark; Tablighi Jamaat event caused virus to spread, says govt

The Covid-19 case tally in West Bengal has reached 2,25,137 as 3,177 more people tested positive for the virus

Coronavirus India Updates: Covid-19 cases in India reached 54.88 lakh, with the number of active cases increasing by about two lakh in this month so far. With 86,961 people being infected in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882. A total of 43,96,399 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 80.12 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.6 per cent. There are 10,03,299 active cases in the country as of now, which comprises 18.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

A look at the top developments today:

Half the increase in active cases in September from Maharashtra

In the month of September, the number of active cases of novel coronavirus in India has increased by about two lakh, nearly half of which has happened in Maharashtra. At the start of this month, Maharashtra had 1.98 lakh active Covid19 patients, which has gone up to more than 2.91 lakh now, an increase of more than 92,000, or 46 per cent. Incidentally, this also comes out to be 46 per cent of the increase in entire India’s active cases during September.

Maharashtra has detected almost exactly four lakh new infections in the first 20 days of this month. During this period, about three lakh patients have been declared to have recovered from the disease, while about seven thousand people have died, thereby increasing the number of active cases by over 92,000.

Covid-19 recovery rate in India crosses 80% mark

The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed the 80 per cent mark, with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

“India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession,” the ministry said in the statement.

Twelve states and UTs have registered recovery rate of more than the national average and 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and UTs. “The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19 per cent of the world total,” it said.

Tablighi Jamaat event caused Covid-19 to spread: MHA in Rajya Sabha

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to “many persons”.

Reddy also said Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and 2,361 people had been evacuated from the organisation’s headquarters since March 29.

As reported by Delhi Police, despite guidelines and orders issued by various authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a huge gathering assembled inside Nizamuddin Markaz over a protracted period of time and without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitisers. “This also caused the spread of coronavirus infection amongst many persons,” the minister said.

Mizoram allows private hospitals, labs to conduct Covid-19 tests

The Mizoram government has allowed private hospitals and laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests, PTI reported. Only designated government hospitals were permitted to test samples for coronavirus till now.

As per the ‘Mizoram Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2020’, notified in the official gazette recently, private hospitals and laboratories having requisite facilities can collect samples and test them for coronavirus, Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA and state Health and Family Welfare Board vice-chairman, Dr Z R Thiamsanga, said.

However, the government will have the sole discretionary power to regulate sample testing rate and to designate Covid-19 sample collection centres in private agencies, Thiamsanga said. He said private hospitals and laboratories can conduct tests with the help of mini-PCR or TrueNat machines besides rapid antigen test kits.

