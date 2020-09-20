Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 20: Tata Group’s low-cost Covid-19 test gets DGCI nod; Week-long lockdown in Raipur

National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune staff disinfects the container carrying swab samples outside the main gate before they enter the lab for testing on Saturday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s Covid-19 caseload breached the 54 lakh mark after 92,605 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. With 1,133 patients succumbing to the infection since yesterday, the death toll has climbed to 86,752. Of the 54,00,620 infections in the country, 10,10,824 are active cases, while 43,03,044 patients have already been cured.

India conducted a record 12,06,806 tests on September 19, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country since the onset of the pandemic has risen to over 6.36 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with the chief minister’s of seven states next week to review the Covid-19 situation, PTI reported. The chief ministers of some of the worst-hit states — including Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh — are expected to attend the meeting, sources told PTI.

DGCI approves commercial launch of Tata group’s low cost Covid-19 test ‘Feluda’

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the commercial launch of India’s first CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) Covid-19 test, dubbed ‘Feluda’, developed jointly by the Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology).

“The Tata Group has worked closely with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up COVID-19 testing quickly and economically, with a ’Made in India’ product that is safe, reliable, affordable and accessible,” a statement by the CSIR read.

Week-long lockdown in Raipur as cases surge

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, local authorities on Saturday announced a lockdown in the district between September 21 and 28, PTI reported.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued an order declaring Raipur district as a containment zone and restricted several activities from 9 pm on September 21 till midnight of September 28, according to a state public relations department official.

“Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration,” the order states, according to a PTI report.

Gujarat records third highest number of Covid-19 deaths among doctors

Gujarat recorded the third-highest number of Covid-19 deaths among doctors in the country — after Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, according to data tabulated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

As many as 38 doctors between the ages of 34 and 82 have succumbed to the deadly infection in the state, until September 10. A 34-year-old paediatrician in Vapi, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, passed away on Friday.

The high number of deaths amongst medical professionals appears to be in sharp contrast with Gujarat’s cumulative death toll which ranks the state at the eighth position across India with a total of 3,286 deaths. In terms of cumulative cases as well, Gujarat ranks 12th among other states with 1.22 lakh cases till date.

Social distancing, digital cheerleaders, canned applause, few lapses: IPL is on

It was befitting that the first IPL game in the pandemic age was kickstarted by a cricketer who has just recovered from Covid-19. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar, who bowled the first ball this season, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus within days of landing in the UAE earlier this month.

Near the end of the Mumbai Indians innings, Chahar was seen cramping. Australian commentator Dean Jones said the physios will have to monitor the player. The heat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was taking a toll on the players, playing the IPL in front of empty stands.

At the end of the match, which it lost to CSK by five wickets, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, “We are used to people cheering for us but we knew that this was on the cards. Anyway, this is the new normal and I hope things get better soon.”

Retired police officer accuses Panchkula hospital of falsely declaring him Covid positive

A 68-year-old retired police officer has accused Paras Hospital in Panchkula, Haryana of cheating by falsely declaring him to be Covid positive. The hospital, which earlier came under fire for allegedly overcharging patients, has been pulled up by district authorities.

As per the complaint accessed by The Indian Express, retired police officer Vijay Mehta had been admitted to Paras hospital of Panchkula on June 3 for heart treatment and was to be discharged on June 5. “All formalities of my discharge had been completed. The discharge form was signed at 11.21 am and my son was standing outside itself. But all of a sudden, they took me back to the room and prohibited me from leaving,” he told The Indian Express.

After several protests and arguments, the hospital agreed to get him re-tested from a civil hospital in Panchkula on June 8. The test had declared him negative on June 9.

Chandigarh: 10,185 people challaned for not wearing masks, Rs 52.02 lakh fine collected

As many as 10,185 people have been challaned for not wearing face masks in Chandigarh in the last six months. Fine worth Rs 52.02 lakh has been collected from violators until now. Face masks were made compulsory for everyone in Chandigarh on April 10 and not wearing it was made a punishable offence.

Apart from police personnel, the administration also authorised certain staff members of MC, estate office for issuing the challans for this offence.

