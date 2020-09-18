Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 18: Dubai suspends AI Express flights till Oct 2; Goa to prepare SOP on providing oxygen to Covid-19 patients

Covid testing in progress at MHADA colony of Maharashtra Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday.

Coronavirus India Updates: After recording over 96,000 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s total caseload went past 52-lakh mark on Friday, the Union Health Ministry noted. India has added over 12 lakh cases in the past 13 days. It crossed the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and subsequently crossed the 50-lakh mark two days ago.

The virus was fatal for 1,174 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 84,372. Over 41.12 lakh people have recovered after testing positive while over 10.17 lakh cases still remain active. India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate further dipped to 1.62 per cent. (Follow Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES here)

Meanwhile, India crossed the 6-crore mark in conducting Covid-19 tests yesterday, with 6,05,65,728 samples examined till September 16. The country collected the last 2 crore samples in 20 days, ICMR said.

Dubai suspends Air India Express flights till Oct 2 for bringing passengers with COVID-positive certificates

Both the incidents of passengers flying with COVID-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted. Both the incidents of passengers flying with COVID-positive certificates to Dubai from India on Air India Express flights happened during the last couple of weeks, the officials noted.

After Air India Express passengers were allegedly allowed to fly with Covid-19 positive certificates, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all AI Express flights till October 2.

“A passenger who had a COVID-positive certificate dated September 2 travelled on Air India Express’ Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline’s other Dubai flights previously,” officials told PTI.

The announcement comes in response to the violation of the UAE government rules under which each passenger travelling from India needs to bring an original Covid negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

Goa to prepare SOP on providing oxygen to COVID-19 patients

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state government will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that state-run facilities provide oxygen to all COVID-19 patients, irrespective of their symptoms.

The announcement comes as Goa witnesses an uptick in Covid-19 cases. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational) The announcement comes as Goa witnesses an uptick in Covid-19 cases. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

“A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is to be developed to ensure all patients, whether mild, moderate or severe, get oxygen on a timely basis,” an official statement quoted the Health Minister.

Rane also said patients coming to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with coronavirus symptoms are to be treated in the COVID-19 ward of the facility without any delay. The announcement comes as Goa witnesses an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Health teams to monitor virus patients under home isolation in Haryana

The record of all these cases will also remain with the department. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The record of all these cases will also remain with the department. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Thursday said the state’s Health Department will regularly monitor the conditions of Covid-19 patients in home isolation and will ensure a regular supply of medicines to them.

Addressing a meeting of Health, AYUSH and Medical Education and Research Department, Vij said the teams will go from house-to-house and conduct necessary physical tests, including checking their blood pressure, body temperature and oxygen level besides giving them proper medication. The record of all these will also remain with the department.

Govt aims to bring down India’s mortality rate below 1 per cent: Health minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Twitter/@drharshvardhan) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Twitter/@drharshvardhan)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday said the government aims to bring down India’s Covid-19 mortality rate to less than 1 per cent from the current 1.64 per cent, which, he said, is still the lowest in the world. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said the country’s recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world, and although total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

“We want to bring it (mortality rate) to less than 1 per cent. We have 50 lakh cases right now but out of these, only 10 lakh are active cases,” Vardhan said.

On the vaccine front, Vardhan noted that “Vaccines can come in future. Extensive planning is underway to execute how to manage the scenario.

In a first, over 60 deaths recorded on consecutive days in West Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 60 deaths for the second straight day. It pushed up the toll to 4,183. This is the first time the state has reported more than 60 fatalities on consecutive days, and the fourth time overall.

Bengal now has 24,336 active cases. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Bengal now has 24,336 active cases. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Most of the new fatalities and about half of the 3,197 new cases were recorded in the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah; and Hooghly.

Though the percentage increase in the recovery rate has come down, the discharge of 2,948 patients in 24 hours still pushed it up to 86.77 per cent. The state now has 24,336 active cases.

Delhi sees most Covid deaths in 60 days; Health Minister says new cases will rise with testing

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File)

The national capital recorded 4,432 fresh cases of Covid-19 Thursday, taking the total tally to 2,34,701. The death toll mounted to 4,877, with 38 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours – the highest in over 60 days. Of the total cases, 1,98,103 have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 31,721.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said Covid-19 cases in the city will rise in the next 10 days as testing capacity has quadrupled. “Cases of Covid-19 and active cases will rise in the next 10-15 days as testing has been ramped up four times. But we will then be able to contain the spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation, as planned,” he said.

Lucknow has highest Covid deaths in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hold a inspection at a Covid Hospital (Civil Hospital)in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hold a inspection at a Covid Hospital (Civil Hospital)in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In the past 24 hours, Lucknow recorded 908 new cases and six deaths – once again the highest in the state – followed by Kanpur Nagar (413 cases and six deaths) and Prayagraj (367 cases and two deaths). As the number of Covid-19 cases in UP reached over 3.36 lakh, the government Thursday said five districts — Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut – have highest test-positivity ratio, an indicator of the spread of disease. The government, however, did not reveal the positivity rate of these five districts.

Active cases in the state reached an all-time high of 68,235 with a slight drop in the number of people recovering in the past 24 hours. According to the state’s health bulletin, 4,715 people recovered, taking the total recovery to 2,63,288 with 78.29% rate.

