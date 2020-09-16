Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 16: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive; BMC to seal buildings with 10 or more Covid-19 cases in Mumbai

A team of health workers takes swab samples for Covid-19 test of Civic Center staff in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 50 lakh Wednesday, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with 90,123 cases being reported in a day, while total recoveries rose to 39,42,360, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 50,20,359, while the death toll rose to 82,066, with at least 1,290 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 9,95,933 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, comprising 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As the country’s coronavirus tally crossed 50 lakh on Wednesday, the Congress asked the government to tell the nation how the pandemic will be controlled and if it will blame God to evade accountability, reported PTI.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala compared the battle against Covid-19 to Mahabharata and said, “Mahabharata of coronavirus pandemic is on, but the Modi government is missing.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier used the ‘Act of God’ remark while referring to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Mumbai: Buildings with 10 or more Covid-19 cases to be sealed

In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to seal an entire building if 10 or more coronavirus cases are found there, reported PTI. The BMC’s health department issued the revised protocols on Tuesday after civic authorities chief Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation. Earlier, the BMC had in July said if there is a Covid-19 case in a society of building, only that particular floor will be sealed and the entire building need not be sealed. As per the revised protocols, the whole building will be sealed partially if one or more cases are found in a single home.

The respective assistant municipal commissioner or medical health officer can take a call on sealing the entire building to prevent the spread of Covid-19, if sealing of a particular floor or wing is not sufficient, it said.

From August 14 to September 14, Covid cases in Mumbai have rose from 1.27 lakh to 1.72 lakh, up by 34 per cent. In the same period, sealed buildings’ number has gone up from 5,631 to 8,637, up by 53 per cent.

Rs 5 crore provided to 2 crore construction workers: Labour minister

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar Wednesday said the central government has taken a number of steps for the welfare of labourers during the pandemic, including disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore relief to over 2 crore building and construction workers, PTI reported.

Gangwar, in a statement issued by the labour ministry, said, “a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the union government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during COVID-19 pandemic”.

The minister said, “till date, about two crore migrant workers have been provided Rs 5,000 crore directly in their bank accounts from Building & Other Construction Workers’ Cess Fund being maintained by various states”.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, reported PTI.

“Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Gupta said he was already in quarantine during last week and advised those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Two more Karnataka ministers test positive for coronavirus

Two more Karnataka ministers – Basavaraj Bommai and K Gopalaiah – in the Yediyurappa cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported.

Home Minister Bommai tweeted on Wednesday that he has contracted the virus. “Our domestic help at home was found infected by the coronavirus yesterday. So, I too underwent a test and found positive for the virus,” he said.

Bommai said he was asymptomatic and healthy but he has isolated himself at home as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on Tuesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah said in a tweet, “As I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am getting admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor, though I have no symptoms of the disease.”

Sushant case: NCB probe team member tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team probing drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, after which questioning of the actor’s former manager was postponed, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Shruti Modi, the manager, reached the NCB office for questioning by the SIT, but before the probe team could start recording her statement, the NCB received report of one of its SIT members testing positive for the virus, the official said.

Chandigarh parents respond in negative to online consent survey for school reopening

It was not a tough decision to make and it certainly did not require extensive discussion or debate. For many parents in Chandigarh, sending their children back to school this month is a big no.

On August 29, as per the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a recommendation was issued stating that students of Classes IX to XII can be allowed to go to their schools, only in areas outside the containment zones, on a voluntary basis, to seek guidance and help in academics from their teachers.

