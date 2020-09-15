Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 15: In Parliament, govt says Covid-19 battle ‘far from over’

Passengers travel in the metro rail in Kolkata on September 14, 2020. Regular services resumed for the first time since March 23, 2020. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose by 83,809 on Tuesday to cross 49 lakh. The 49,30,236 cases includes 9,90,061 patients who are under treatment, 38,59,399 who have been discharged and 80,776 deaths. The recovery rate is 78.28 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.64 per cent.

India crossed the 40 lakh mark on September 5, just 10 days ago. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates

There are 11 districts which account for 42 per cent of India’s deaths. Apart from the metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, smaller districts like Nagpur, Nashik and Jalgaon in Maharashtra are also reporting many deaths.

Here is the top Covid-19 news on September 15:

Health Minister makes statement on Covid-19 in Parliament

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the Rajya Sabha this morning on the Covid-19 situation in India. He said the government prevented between 14-29 lakh Covid-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths by imposing the nationwide lockdown. The four months of restrictions, he said, were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human response and manufacture products like PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators etc.

“I want to remind members that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over. I wish to inform the House that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease in India,” he said. Follow Parliament Live Updates

In another statement issued in Rajya Saha, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said around 40 lakh people have been kept under surveillance so far for contact-tracing efforts. “As on September 10, a total of about 40 lakh persons have been kept under surveillance,” he said in the House, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi to Centre: You did not count means no migrant deaths?

A day after the government told Parliament it did not have data on migrant deaths during the lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday targeted the government for being “unaware”. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: “Did the death not take place if you did not count? It is sad the government was unaffected by it. The world saw their deaths, only the Modi government was not aware of it.”

When questioned on the thousands of migrant labourers who had lost their lives during the lockdown, the Ministry of Labour and Employment Monday, in a written reply, said, “No such data is available”.

Maharashtra govt launches ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign

The Maharashtra government has launched the Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari (My Family, My Responsibility) campaign to help reach out to people in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. As part of the drive, officials will contact residents in door-to-door surveys, assess their health and provide medical help and guidance if needed.

“This campaign will prove to be a key weapon in making people understand the importance of self-protection,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Tuesday. “While normalcy is being restored in the state, it is important to break the chain of transmission. For that, we need to learn to live with the disease and need to change our lifestyle.”

“The initiative, therefore, is important and public representatives and administration should not remain off-guard and reach out to the last man,” he added, reported PTI.

ABD forecast: India economy to shrink 9% next fiscal

Amid the pandemic, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted India’s economy will shrink 9 per cent in the fiscal April 2020 to March 2021 fiscal. It said the growth outlook “remains highly vulnerable to either a prolonged outbreak or a resurgence of cases, with the country now having one of the highest number of Covid-19 cases globally.”

“India imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and this has had a severe impact on economic activity,” ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sawada also noted “it is crucial that containment measures, such as robust testing, tracking, and ensuring treatment capacities, are implemented consistently and effectively to stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide a sustainable platform for the economy’s recovery for the next fiscal year and beyond.”

