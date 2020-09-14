Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 14: Parliament begins with Covid measures in place; Puducherry’s case tally cross 20k

India's death toll is inching closer to the 80,000. (Express Photo)

Coronavirus India Updates: The number of people infected with Covid-19 in India crossed the 48 lakh mark Monday after over 92,000 additional cases were added to the country’s caseload. This marks the sixth consecutive day of 90,000 plus single day infections. India added over 8 lakh new cases in a span of 9 days.

India’s death toll is inching closer to the 80,000 mark after 1,136 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 79,722. (Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here)

Of the total cases, over 37.8 lakh people have recovered after testing positive while over 9.86 lakh infections still persist. With this the country’s recovery rate stands at 78 per cent and its fatality rate further dropped to 1.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, after being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 18-day monsoon session commenced in Lok Sabha on Monday morning. A slew of Covid-19 measures like physical distancing and capping the number of people in the house were put in place.

Here are the top developments on Covid-19 from across the country

Parliament’s monsoon session resumes with Covid-19 measures

Face masks have been made compulsory for all the members during this session. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Face masks have been made compulsory for all the members during this session. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Members of Lok Sabha who attended the first day of the Monsoon session were separated by plastic shields fixed in front of their benches.

(Follow Parliament LIVE UPDATES here)

While nearly 200 members were present in the Lok Sabha chamber, a little over 30 were seated in the visitors gallery. Usually accommodating six members, house benches capped the number of people at 3.

The house met for nearly 20 minutes and was subsequently adjourned for an hour after paying tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, a sitting MP and 13 former members who died in the recent past.

Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai to become the third worst affected city

Bengaluru emerged as the third worst affected city in terms of coronavirus cases in the country after the total infections in the city overtook Mumbai and is now behind only Pune and Delhi.

A man pulls a handcart as another rides a motorcycle carrying goods near a wholesale vegetable market which was closed after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) A man pulls a handcart as another rides a motorcycle carrying goods near a wholesale vegetable market which was closed after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Bengaluru, which was the least affected major Indian city till the end of June, has now more than 1.7 lakh infections as compared to Mumbai’s 1.69 lakh cases.

Since July, Bengaluru, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of Karnataka’s cases, saw a rapid surge. At the end of June, Bengaluru had just about 4,500 confirmed cases, when Mumbai was nearing 80,000. Over the last few days, Bengaluru has been reporting around 3,500 cases daily. Only Pune and Delhi have been reporting more.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin study finds reduction in replication of virus in monkeys

A survey conducted by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on the effectiveness of its vaccine candidate Covaxin showed reduction in replication of virus in nasal cavity, throat and lung tissues of monkeys tested. Bharat Biotech recently tweeted that the results demonstrated the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model.

New findings of ‘animal challenge’ studies designed to find out whether the vaccine candidate can protect animals from the disease has shown the vaccine induced a strong immune response and protected monkeys from the infection.

Over 16 lakh students took NEET exams amid covid-19

With nearly 16 lakh registered candidates, the competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) took place on Sunday afternoon amid social distancing rules and crowding outside centres. The common entrance test for MBBS and dental courses was conducted by the National Testing Agency in 3,843 exam centres across the country.

At a NEET centre in Mayur Vihar Sunday. (Gajendra Yadav) At a NEET centre in Mayur Vihar Sunday. (Gajendra Yadav)

According to NTA officials, NEET recorded roughly 85-90% attendance Sunday.While the candidates had been given staggered entry timings to maintain social distancing at entry, most arrived at their centres by 11.30 am for the exam which began at 2 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat.”

Puducherry’s Covid-19 tally crosses 20k mark

After adding 414 fresh cases, Puducherry’s total case tally went past 20,000 to reach 20,226 on Monday. The state’s death toll stands at 394 after 9 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, a health department official said. The state’s fatality rate stands at 1.95 per cent while its recovery rate rose to 74.30 per cent. Till now, 1,03,743 samples have been tested and of them 80,424 had tested negative. As many as 447 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Bengal Covid-19 infections over 2 lakh, but decline in infection growth continues

The active caseload was 23,624 on Sunday, up from 23,218 at the end of last week. (Express photo: Partha Paul) The active caseload was 23,624 on Sunday, up from 23,218 at the end of last week. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Sunday became the seventh state to record more than two lakh cases as 3,215 infections pushed up its total case count to 2,02,708. This comes with a decline in average weekly infection growth rate which fell to 1.73 per cent. The doubling rate of infection — calculated over seven-day average growth — slowed further, rising from 37 days the week before to 40 days.

Though the recovery rate continued to improve this week, rising to 86.4 per cent on Sunday, active cases too registered an incremental increase. The active caseload was 23,624 on Sunday, up from 23,218 at the end of last week.In another worrying sign, the weekly positivity rate jumped from 6.7 per cent to 7.03 per cent even though fewer tests were conducted — 3,11,368 compared to 3,13,294 tests the week before.

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally crosses 6,000-mark

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh crossed the 6000-mark after it recorded 146 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 6,121. Of the fresh 146 cases, Capital Complex region reported the highest number at 71, followed by 16 in Lower Dibang Valley, seven cases each in Changlang and Longding, six each in East Siang, Lower Siang and Lower Subansiri and five each in Papumpare and Lohit.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. “Today I was tested positive for COVID. I am asymptomatic and following all the necessary instructions advised by doctors. Therefore, I request each and everyone who came in contact with me in the past few days, to isolate themselves, get themselves tested and follow as per SOPs, Libang tweeted.

