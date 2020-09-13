Coronavirus India Updates, Sept 13: Over 2,200 cases in Telangana; national fatality rate dips to 1.65%

At a Covid hospital in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

With 94,372 new cases in the past 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 47,54,356 on Sunday, while 1,114 deaths pushed the total death toll to 78,586, according to Union Health Ministry data.

At present, there are 9,73,175 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, comprising 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data stated. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.65 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12.

Goa extends Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to health workers

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, reported PTI.

The insurance cover is provided under the central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

“Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers in Goa,” Sawant said in a tweet.

The scheme is funded throught the National Disaster Response Fund, operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others working in hospitals under the central and state governments will be covered under the insurance scheme, the Union government earlier said.

Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA

Attributing the rise in inflation to supply-side frictions, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian exuded confidence that retail inflation will come down in the days ahead with the easing of lockdowns, PTI reported.

Retail inflation rose 6.93 per cent in July, according to government data, mainly driven by rising prices of food items like vegetables, pulses, meat and fish.

“If you look at inflation…it’s primarily because of those supply-side frictions, but as lockdowns are actually being reduced, these frictions should basically go down,” he said.

Delhi govt directs 33 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday the city government has instructed 33 big private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, amid a shortage of such beds at some facilities, reported PTI.