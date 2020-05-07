Coronavirus India Updates May 7: 28% of patients have recovered; CSIR submits 53 genome sequences

Residents of a JJ cluster by the railway line between Wazirpur and Azadpur in New Delhi break social distancing norms. Residents of a JJ cluster by the railway line between Wazirpur and Azadpur in New Delhi break social distancing norms.

Coronavirus India Updates: The first phase of the Vande Bharat mission to evacuate nearly 15,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown kicked off on Thursday even as the number of cases back home breached the 50,000 mark, with 3500 fresh infections reported. The tally stands at 52,952, including 15,266 recoveries and as many as 1,783 deaths. “Thus, around 28.83 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” a health ministry official said.

While it took India nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, said healthcare professionals working selflessly for others in these difficult times were worthy of praise. Follow LIVE Updates

Here are the important Covid-19 developments from across India

Vande Bharat, Samudra Setu missions to evacuate Indians begins

The first Air India Express flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to evacuate Indian citizens stranded there due to the Covid-19 pandemic left on Thursday morning. While one flight will carry 209 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Cochin International Airport, another will bring citizens from Dubai to Kozhikode airport. The Dubai flight is expected to arrive at 10:30 in the night and the Abu Dhabi flight will arrive at 9:40 pm.

Another flight will arrive in Delhi from Malaysia and one each to Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Singapore.

In addition to the air evacuation, two naval ships have left for Maldives on Tuesday to bring back the Indian citizens. The Centre has made arrangements to operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 from the Gulf countries, Singapore, US, and UK among others to bring back stranded Indian nationals.

The MHA on Monday said “medical screening of passengers” would be done before a flight. “Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel,” it said.

“On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. Covid-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. State governments are being advised to make arrangements,” it said.

PM Modi: India standing strongly with those in need in these difficult times

Thursday also marks Buddha Purnima in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a special message through a virtual global event. PM Modi said that while India was making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, it was also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously.

“People world over working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise. While India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian today, it is also taking its global obligations equally seriously. India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad,” PM Modi said. The PM also asserted that India’s growth would always be aiding global growth.

While the teachings of Buddha tells us to strive to overcome difficult situations, there is certainly one at hand for the government in respect to the soaring number of cases.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection crossed the 50,000 figure mark on Thursday, with the city of Mumbai alone contributing over 10,000 cases. While it took India nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days.

Globally, now there are only 13 countries with more infections than India.There are seven states with 3000 or more cases – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – and these together account for more than 43,000 of the 52,800 cases in India right now, which is more than 80 per cent of the entire caseload. Add the cases of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal as well, and this takes care of over 90 per cent of all confirmed infections in India.

All visas for foreign nationals outside India remain suspended

Coming to the US, the Indian Embassy in Washington said all visas for foreign nationals and the OCI card visa-free travel for Indian-origin people, who are not in the country, would remain suspended till the restrictions on international travel in India were in place.

However, for all foreign nationals inside the country whose visas have expired and cannot travel out of India due to the international travel restrictions, can apply for their visa extension without any additional fee, the embassy said, according to a PTI report.

Visa free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders who are not in India presently, will continue to remain in abeyance till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted. The OCI card of a traveler presently in India shall remain valid, the embassy said.

CSIR submits 53 genome sequences of Covid-19 in Indians

Amidst concerns that coronavirus have undergone mutation and the new strain maybe more contagious, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has submitted as many as 53 genome sequences of the virus to a global genome database, a move that may help in better understanding of the virus and developing a vaccine.

CSIR is also planning to submit additional 450 genome sequence data of coronavirus by May 15, its Director General Shekhar Mande told PTI. “We have so far submitted 53 genome sequences to the GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data). By May 15, we intend to submit additional 450 genome sequences,” Mande said.

TN man who claimed to have found ‘herbal’ cure for Covid-19 arrested

With the government proactively clamping down on fake news around the novel coronavirus, a Tamil Nadu man, who claimed to have found a herbal medicine to cure Covid-19 and later spread the message through his social media pages, has been arrested by the state Crime Branch.

On Monday, the director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy lodged a police complaint against one Thanikasalam for spreading false information through newspapers and social media. According to a release by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, Thanikasalam had been running a Siddha hospital near the Koyembedu bus stand without any medical qualification.

“Thanikasalam claimed that he had found a medicine that could cure Covid-19 and spread false information through newspapers and social media putting people’s lives at risk. The director of Indian Medicine Homeopathy has formally lodged a complaint and the action was being initiated on him,” the release said.

