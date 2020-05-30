Coronavirus India Updates, May 30: Nearly 8,000 cases in 24 hours; Nadda says situation under control

A marshal checks the temperature of passengers before they board the bus, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) A marshal checks the temperature of passengers before they board the bus, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India updates: As the fourth phase of India’s nationwide lockdown is nearing its end, the country recorded the highest single day spike of coronavirus deaths as well as cases on Saturday with 265 fatalities and 7,964 infections. This takes the total number of cases to 1,73,763 along with 4,971 deaths according to Union Health Ministry.

India, the ninth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, is to enter its fifth phase of lockdown from Monday. Lockdown 5.0 will likely see a reduction of prohibited activities and allow states to deliberate and decide on certain relaxations. The government may also consider relaxing night curfew hours based on suggestions from health experts.

BJP chief says COVID-19 situation under control in India

Addressing the media via video-conference Saturday to mark the government’s first anniversary during its second tenure, BJP president J P Nadda Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front during the coronavirus pandemic, and taken bold and timely decisions to combat the coronavirus disease. He added that while may powerful countries find themselves “helpless”, the situation in India is under control.

“It has been a year of accomplishments and unimaginable challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front. He involved masses, took bold and timely decisions to combat coronavirus. While many big and powerful countries found themselves helpless against Covid-19, situation is still under control in India.” he said.

Nadda also said the Centre’s decision to implement the nationwide lockdown was “timely” as it helped check the spread of the disease.

Delhi Police barricades at India Gate, in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi Police barricades at India Gate, in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The next phase of lockdown, which begins Monday, is likely to prune the list of prohibited activities further and allow states to decide on opening of malls and multiplexes, places of worship, and dine-in restaurants. The government may also consider relaxing night curfew hours based on suggestions from health experts. However, based on suggestions from various states, strict curbs are likely to continue in containment zones, and “there will also be some restrictions in 13 key cities where the concentration of Covid-19 cases is very high”, an official told The Indian Express.

Migrants walk home from Ahmedabad in Gujarat during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Migrants walk home from Ahmedabad in Gujarat during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

The Goa government will re-introduce a system of issuing travel passes requiring approval of authorities as it faces a massive influx of people. Earlier this week, the government had replaced the system with self-generated e-passes.

“The state witnessed a huge inflow of people in the last few days. We need to cap the number of arrivals in the state. Once the travel pass system is introduced, the health authorities will know how many people are going to arrive on a particular day,” state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Meanwhile, as those who are entering the state are mandated to undergo a COVID-19 test, the arrival of people in large numbers is putting a strain on the medical infrastructure.

Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

For the second consecutive day, Delhi reported more than 1,000 new cases on Friday. The number of infected people who have died could be even more since Delhi has added only those cases where the “primary cause of death” has been determined to be COVID-19 by a Death Audit Committee.

Earlier this month, a big discrepancy was noticed in the death numbers being put out by the Delhi government and the information available from the hospitals. But Delhi is not the only state which has been less than transparent in reporting COVID-19 numbers. Almost every other state has seemed reluctant in sharing information, especially those relating to the dead. West Bengal has already been in this situation earlier, having been forced to add deaths that were not being included in the tally.

The Karnataka Government Saturday withdrew the ‘Sunday Curfew’ across the state. All normal services will continue tomorrow from 7 am to 7pm. According to the order by Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijaybhaskar, the Sunday curfew was withdrawn following a request by the general public.

Since services will run as usual during the day, KSRTC buses will also be allowed to run tomorrow. At least 3,500 buses will be in service, KSRTC PRO said.

