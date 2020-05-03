India Coronavirus Updates, May 3: Military salutes Covid-19 heroes; Yogi blames Tablighi for spike in cases

As the metro construction resumed in Pune, workers rest under a tree with masks on their face near Sangam bridge on Saturday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) As the metro construction resumed in Pune, workers rest under a tree with masks on their face near Sangam bridge on Saturday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

Coronavirus India Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India inched towards the 40,000 mark on Sunday even as the country prepared for an extended lockdown, for the second time, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones from Monday. According to latest figures provided by the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 39,980 with as many as 1,301 fatalities.

The Railway’s ‘Shramik Special’ trains continued to ferry stranded migrants to their native places with officials ensuring strict social distancing and wearing of masks by passengers.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreigners. Of the 1,301 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with 521 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (262), Madhya Pradesh (151), Rajasthan (65), Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (43) and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each.

Military salutes Covid-19 heroes

The Indian Armed Forces on Sunday held flypasts, played military bands, and showered flower petals at hospitals across nations treating coronavirus to express their gratitude to medical professions and staff members fighting the pandemic.

The aerial salute was witnessed in the national capital as a fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular flypast to all those engaged in the coronavirus war. The military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath, Delhi’s centrepiece boulevard, and then orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 11 am. Premier transport aircraft C-130 also carried out a separate fly-past covering the Delhi and the NCR region. The aircraft flew at an approximate height of 500 metres to 1000 metres keeping aerospace safety in mind.

Similar displays were held in other cities such as Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Raipur by a single Indian Air Force helicopter, respectively. Other cities are also scheduled to hold the same during the course of the day.

Flower petals showered from an army helicopter in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Flower petals showered from an army helicopter in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Special train carrying 1,150 migrants arrives in Odisha

The first ‘Shramik Special’ train to Odisha, carrying around 1,150 migrant workers stranded in Kerala, arrived in Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.

The train had left Ernakulam railway station on Friday evening and arrived at Jagannathpur railway station in Ganjam district this morning. It further proceeded to Khurda Road railway station, where it terminated, officials said. Over 500 passengers, including women and children, got down at at Jagannathpur while the remaining at Khurda Road.

The passengers were first screened and the issued certification for the journey before boarding the train in Kerala, officials said. Those alighting at Jagannathpur railway station were sent to their home districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Koraput, they added.

The IAF shower petals on doctors and medical staff of Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, as a thanksgiving gesture on Sunday. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) The IAF shower petals on doctors and medical staff of Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, as a thanksgiving gesture on Sunday. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Over 800 students stranded in Kota for over a month boarded 40 buses to return home to Delhi on Saturday. Delhi’s Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after screening and tests.

“A total of 480 students have been brought from Kota. All the students are reportedly fine,” said Rajiv Singh, ADM (Central) nodal officer for the evacuation operation of the Delhi government.

The students preparing for competitive medical and engineering exams were stranded in Kota for weeks amid the shutdown and appeals were made by their parents to the Delhi government to bring them back.

Students who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan reached Kashmere Gate ISBT in New Delhi on Sunday morning. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) Students who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan reached Kashmere Gate ISBT in New Delhi on Sunday morning. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of Covid-19

Holding the Tablighi Jamaat responsible for the spread of the virus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one.

Speaking at a programme of a news channel, Adityanath said, “The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.”

Assuring strict action against the Jamaat members, Adityanath said, “In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extent,” he had said.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area significantly contributed to the doubling of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Stranded migrant workers wait outside Corporator Office in Wanawadi to apply for a transit pass to return to their native places outside Maharashtra. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) Stranded migrant workers wait outside Corporator Office in Wanawadi to apply for a transit pass to return to their native places outside Maharashtra. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

Current Covid-19 situation like Test match on dangerous wicket: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has equated the unprecedented coronavirus crisis to playing a Test match on a dangerous wicket.

“This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well – the batsman has very little margin of error,” Ganguly said while speaking on ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’, an initiative started by Fever Network. “So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match,” he added.

Tribute by the Southern Naval Command in Kochin. (Express photo/Nitin RK) Tribute by the Southern Naval Command in Kochin. (Express photo/Nitin RK)

Mahindra Holidays to reopen resorts near metro cities

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is planning to reopen resorts that are at drivable distance from the metro cities once the lockdown is lifted, the travel company said on Sunday. The firm has, at present, suspended operations at its resorts in compliance with the government directives.

“At Club Mahindra we have over 255,000 member families and once travel restrictions are relaxed and state borders open up, and people feel comfortable enough to travel again, we expect our members and their families to start travelling to our resorts in their own vehicles, since we are at drivable distances from major cities,” MD and CEO Kavinder Singh told PTI.

The company is gearing up for this by putting in place all the necessary safety related standard operating procedures. It will ensure the highest levels of hygiene standards (hospital grade) to achieve a quick return to normalcy,” he added.

Sanitization process underway in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar are on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Sanitization process underway in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar are on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

J&K chalks out plan for phase-wise return of stranded people

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has chalked out a plan for the phase-wise return of the residents of the Union Territory, including students and migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country. All the returnees, however, will be undergo screening upon their arrival, the administration added.

Besides this, it also announced a 21-day institutional quarantine in Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district for all those who arrive without prior permission of the administration.

Locals put up barriers to restrict entry into Subarna Pattan locality at Barasat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Locals put up barriers to restrict entry into Subarna Pattan locality at Barasat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

In a relief for thousands of migrant workers in Karnataka longing to travel back to their native places in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, the BS Yediyurappa government Sunday announced free travel on state-run buses for the next three days.

“Workers and poor wage laborers have been allowed to travel in KSRTC buses free of charge from district centers and capital city Bengaluru to their hometowns in Karnataka for three days from today (Sunday),” a statement from the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) read.

